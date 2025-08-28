HOKA’s trail supershoes take centre stage in Jim Walmsley’s thrilling UTMB OCC comeback

HOKA athlete Jim Walmsley made a triumphant return to Chamonix today, winning the 2025 UTMB OCC race in a time of 5:00:35.

The second man across the finish line was Cristian Minoggio of Italy, who completed the race in 5:00:55, just 20 seconds behind Jim Walmsley.

Minoggio had an approximately 2-minute lead, less than 5K from the finish line, but Walmsley's pacing strategy was flawless, and he managed to take over the Italian in the last kilometre.

It was a win for HOKA's trail racing ambitions, too, which also happens to be the title partner of UTMB.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Walmsley ran in a custom version of the HOKA Tecton X, the brand’s dual-plated, high-stack carbon trail shoe.

The brand's next-gen trail supershoe, the Hoka Tecton X 3, has already been shaping elite performances in the mountains.

Designed with dual carbon plates featuring “winglets” for extra stability, a dual‑layer PEBA midsole, a Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole for sure‑footed traction, and a built‑in gaiter collar to keep trail debris out.

The 2024 UTMB winner, Vincent Bouillard, competed in the Tecton X 2.5, the prototype version of what would later become the X 3.

Bouillard himself is a HOKA footwear engineer and raced the shoe he helped develop.

A legendary route through the Alps

The OCC, one of the most competitive middle-distance trail ultras on the planet, covers 61km with over 3,400 metres of climbing from Orsières to Chamonix.

Despite being branded as a “50K” race, the OCC frequently exceeds that, much like other UTMB events.

It’s a race that rewards precise pacing, efficient climbing, and aggressive descending, all of which Walmsley delivered in style.

“Adapting to a new route and the strong field at OCC this year kept the race close until the final stretch,” Walmsley said post-race.

“I’m happy I was able to reel back in the competition and close the gap. It feels great to return to Chamonix with a win.”

From Chianti to Chamonix

This result follows his victory earlier this year at the Chianti Ultra Trail 120km, where he held off Kilian Jornet and Vincent Bouillard to take top spot.

That win was supposed to set him up for a strong run at Western States, but a nagging knee injury forced him to pull out just weeks before the event.

His OCC entry came as a surprise. Walmsley was originally listed for the 100-mile UTMB but quietly switched to the shorter race, a tactical decision that paid off.

Looking ahead, Walmsley’s next target is the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Canfranc, Spain, taking place September 25–28.

He’s been selected for the U.S. team and will compete in the long trail category, where the stacked field will once again give him a chance to show his form, and possibly his next pair of prototype HOKAs.

For now, though, it’s clear Walmsley is back. And HOKA’s carbon trail running shoes are still leading the charge.