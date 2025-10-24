"It took me two whole days to warm up" – inside the race that tests runners beyond human limits
Four days, 95 laps, one world record: meet Sarah Perry, the toughest runner in Britain
It’s hard to imagine what running for almost four days looks like, but that’s exactly what INOV8 athlete Sarah Perry just did.
The Cumbria-based ultra-runner has set a new Backyard Ultra Women’s World Record, completing 95 laps (or 395 miles) at the Big’s Backyard Ultra Individual World Championships in Tennessee.
Her run, which lasted 95 hours, beats the previous women’s world record of 87 laps set by American runner Megan Eckert.
Perry also smashed the UK national record, surpassing Matt Blackburn’s 87-lap best.
The backyard that breaks runners
A Backyard Ultra is as brutal as it sounds. Runners complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour, on the hour, until only one person remains.
Fall behind or fail to start the next lap in time, and you’re out. There are no finish lines, just exhaustion, attrition, and whoever can outlast everyone else.
Perry, one of only four women to qualify for this year’s world championships, faced torrential rain, IT band pain and sickness before finding what she calls “a flow state.”
"It took me two whole days to warm up," Sarah told T3. "My legs felt awful, and I seriously questioned what I had done wrong."
"I trusted the process and thankfully came out of the other side. There were many lows… but the highlights are endless. I was literally living my dreams."
A teacher, a dreamer, a world record holder
Based in Cumbria, where she trains on the Lake District fells, Perry balances her running career with a job as a maths teacher in adult education. She was crewed in Tennessee by her partner, Luke.
Her determination and composure have made her a fan favourite in the ultra-running world, and she says she’s been blown away by the response.
"I absolutely love the messages from people saying they have been inspired to take on a challenge or that their children have been watching and cheering me on," she said.
"I don’t do what I do to be noticed; I love the sport and enjoy challenging myself – I’d do the same if nobody was watching."
INOV8 founder Wayne Edy praised her effort: "Sarah is small in stature but big in grit and determination. She thoroughly deserves this success and all the acclaim."
The gear that kept her going
Across nearly four days of non-stop running, Perry rotated between INOV8’s TRAILFLY MAX and ROADFLY MAX running shoes, both designed for ultra-distance comfort with enhanced cushioning and natural ground feel.
When she finally stopped after lap 95, nine runners remained on course. The men’s title went to Australian Phil Gore, who completed 114 laps.
Perry, meanwhile, became the last woman standing and a world record holder.
