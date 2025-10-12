Premium running brand Ciele embraces Merino with first Woolmark-certified winter collection

The dust hasn’t even settled on Ciele’s Nite Rite reflective capsule, but the Montreal-based brand is already turning to something new.

With the cold winter looming just over the horizon, Ciele's first Woolmark-certified Merino wool collection of winter apparel and headwear is here to keep you toasty on those early morning runs.

In line with Ceie's B Corp approach, the new insulation line is grounded in natural fibres, sustainability and long-term durability.

The company claims every piece has been independently tested and certified by Woolmark, ensuring it meets strict standards for quality across colourfastness, fibre integrity and laundering performance.

By blending Ciele’s design-led approach with Woolmark’s global benchmark, the brand says the range promises both performance and longevity.

Beyond the beanie

Key items include Merino-silk base layers offering UPF 30 protection, a full range of Woolmark-certified beanies, and winter essentials such as balaclavas and necktubes.

Each piece builds on Ciele’s minimalist styling while bringing Merino’s natural performance benefits into a run-specific context.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Temperature regulation, odour resistance, moisture management and a soft next-to-skin feel make these garments well-suited to cold-weather training.

(Image credit: Ciele)

Merino is well known for its renewable, biodegradable, and recyclable qualities, which align with Ciele’s B Corp commitment to more responsible production.

It is grown year-round by Merino sheep and naturally decomposes at the end of its life, returning nutrients to the soil.

Combined with its inherent durability, the fibre allows Ciele to deliver gear that protects both runners and the planet.

The Ciele x Woolmark Merino collection is now available at Ciele, with prices ranging from $60 (~£44.72/ AU$91.24/ €51.57).