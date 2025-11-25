Rega’s flagship preamp and power amp are out of this world – but now also available on Earth

Quick Summary The long-awaited Rega Mercury and Solis preamp and power amplifier are now available from UK retailers, with global availability from early 2026. Priced at £6,950 each, they are a luxury purchase, that's for sure.

It's been a long year for Rega fans – the new flagship Mercury and Solis preamp and power amp models were revealed way back in February with expectations of a late-summer launch. But, with summer long gone and winter frosting the windows, it started to look like a 2025 launch wasn't going to happen after all.

Thankfully though, Christmas has come early for audiophiles, as both products are now shipping.

The Rega Mercury and Solis are now available from UK retailers, and global buyers won't have to wait much longer either – global availability will happen in the new year. And you can have them in any colour you like... as long as it's black.

(Image credit: Rega)

Rega Mercury and Solis: key features and pricing

Both products take their names from astronomy. The Solis power amp takes its name from the Latin word for the sun, while the Mercury pre-amp is named after the sun's closest companion planet.

The Mercury is "the culmination of almost four decades of Rega electronics' engineering experience", the company says. It's a reference-grade preamp with high performance Wolfson DACs, a discrete headphone amplifier, and a full colour IPS display. It also promises an ultra-low noise floor.

Like its sibling, the Solis is hand-made and reference-grade. It offers both balanced and unbalanced inputs and delivers 168W into 8 ohms or 305W into 4 ohms.

By separating the preamp and power amplifier, Rega has also isolated the low-voltage sensitive circuitry of the former from the high current circuitry of the power amp, reducing interference and delivering a significantly clearer signal.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The preamp and power amp are £6,950 / $10,495 / AU$14,500 (about €7,910) each, or £13,900 when bought together.