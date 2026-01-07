These elite earphones are IMAX Enhanced for stunning soundtracks

Quick Summary Braggz' Zohn-1 luxury earphones claim to be the first IMAX Enhanced wireless headphones, delivering the full dynamic range of movie soundtracks. Priced at €895, they've been announced during CES 2026.

We've seen the IMAX Enhanced logo on lots of home cinema hardware recently, but it hasn't been applied to in-ear headphones... until now.

Breggz' Zohn-1 earphones are the first wireless earbuds that come with IMAX Enhanced certification.

IMAX Enhanced is a programme that assesses audio-visual devices, such as TVs, AV receivers and PCs, and for audio the certification means that IMAX has tested the device to ensure its DTS processing preserves the full dynamic range of the original movie mix.

According to Giovanni Dolci, IMAX's chief commercial officer, "By expanding IMAX Enhanced into a premium in-ear device, we're growing the IMAX Experience and giving fans a way to enjoy content with the same clarity, power, and intent that artists and filmmakers hear."

(Image credit: Breggz)

Zohn-1 earphones: key features and pricing

We've actually seen these earphones before: they're the Zohn-1 RTW launched last year. They dropped the custom-fit shells of the more expensive originals but are almost identical otherwise. And the buds are described as "luxury hearables" with spatial audio and good personalisation options.

The latest Zohn-1 pair promise an "anatomical fit" with a good acoustic seal, which Breggz says reduces sound leakage and preserves acoustic integrity. They come in two sizes with a small option for narrower ears, and use an integrated Mimi hearing test and adjustable sound profiles to personalise the audio.

The earphones feature balanced armature drivers and have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz with noise cancellation and adjustable transparency.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's voice control and a useful Voice Mix feature that puts a little bit of your voice in your ears when you're making a call. This enables you to hear yourself and reducing the temptation to speak too loudly. There are also customisable touch controls.

Bluetooth is 5.2, although that's a little odd considering the Zohn-1 RTW is listed as Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio. There's a low latency mode for movies and gaming and battery life is up to eight hours, rising to 40 hours via the charging case.

The IMAX Enhanced Zohn-1 earphones have a price of €895 (about £775 / $1,049 / AU$1,550), but there's no need to rush to the Breggz website as yet – at the time of writing, the earphones are not in stock or available to order.