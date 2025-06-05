These high-end “hearables” could to be the ultimate, everlasting in-ears

Quick Summary Audiophile brand Breggz has followed up its custom-made earphones with a new, more affordable model. While not custom-fit this time, the Zohn-1 (RTW) earbuds are manufactured to last a lifetime. The company says you'll never need to replace them.

At CES 2025, luxury audio firm Breggz launched what it claims to be the world's first fully wireless, custom-made luxury hearables.

Its Zohn-1 earphones were custom-made, and now they've been joined by a more affordable, ready-to-wear variant without the waiting time of the custom-fit versions. They're still quite expensive, though – the RRP is £1,425.

The new headphones are called the Zohn-1 (RTW) and are almost identical to the original pair. The only difference is the fit.

The originals used digital photos to create a model of your ears that would then be used to manufacture them, but these ones are ready to go.

In addition, while the Zohn-1 (RTW) are not custom-made like their siblings, they have the same personalisation based on a digital hearing test. They use the Mimi hearing profiler we've seen in other high-end earbuds.

Breggz Zohn-1 (RW): key features

The Zohn-1 (RTW) adjust the frequencies of the audio based on its hearing profile, and you can tweak that yourself via their equaliser.

The drivers are four balanced and tuned armature drivers by Knowles and Sonion, and according to Breggz they "provide unmatched clarity, richness and depth".

Also according to the manufacturer, the Zohn-1 are made to last a lifetime. They've been manufactured with a modular design that separates the electronics and battery from the drivers, enclosing the former in a tiny "pebble" that can be swapped out easily.

Breggz says the seal provides excellent passive noise cancelling and there's also a transparency mode with adjustable strength. There's voice mixing too, so you can hear yourself in conversation.

Battery life is a claimed eight hours, rising to 40 hours with the charging case. Bluetooth is Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and the headphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

The new Breggz Zohn-1 (RTW) are available now from Breggz.com.