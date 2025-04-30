Panasonic’s latest open-ear earbuds are surprisingly affordable
While other firms target premium purchasers, Panasonic's buds are luxury for less
Quick Summary
Panasonic's new open-ear buds have large drivers, IPX4 water resistance, 7 to 25 hours of battery life, and a very low price.
They start at just £79.99 / $110 and are designed to let in the outside world as you run.
Open-ear earbuds are having a bit of a moment right now. The earbud market is saturated, but because open-ears have arguably had less attention from the big names in audio, there's room for manufacturers to carve out a niche.
Panasonic is the latest household name to launch its own pair of open-ears, and they're priced keenly.
Like many other over-ears, the Panasonic RB-F10 buds look rather like a really small pair of normal headphones due to the arch that connects the clip and the actual earpiece.
But while they may look like similar earbuds from the likes of Sony and Bose, they're going for a different end of the market. Where Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds had a launch price of £299 / $299 / AU$449, the Panasonic earbuds have an RRP of £79.99 / about $110 / AU$165.
Panasonic RB-F10 open-ear earbuds: key features
Open-ear designs can be larger than in-ears, and that means there's room for larger drivers. In this case they're 17mm x 12mm, which Panasonic says results in a "rich and powerful sound".
There are two built-in microphones with environmental noise cancelling for clear calls, and the earbuds work with Siri and Google Assistant.
Bluetooth is 5.4 with multipoint, and battery life is a claimed 7 hours, plus 18 more via the charging case. From flat, a 15-minute charge gets you an hour of playtime.
Open-ear earbuds are often picked for running and other activities, thanks to the better situational awareness they offer. So it's good to see that they're IPX4 certified for sweat and splash resistance, and there are touch controls so you don't need to reach for your phone.
The Panasonic RB-F10 open-ear earbuds are available now and you can have them in any colour you like as long as it's black or beige.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
