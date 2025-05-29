Anker’s new earbuds can power up your iPhone or give your Samsung more stamina
The Soundcore P41i earbuds come with a charging case that's also a power bank
Quick Summary
The latest Soundcore ANC earbuds have a useful trick in their case – it's also a power bank capable of recharging flagship phones to 50%.
The buds are also reasonably price, at £79.99 (about $107 / €95 / AU$167).
If you're looking for the best earbuds to take you round the world twice without needing recharged, Anker's Soundcore brand has just the thing for you. Its latest in-ears come with a staggering 192 hours of battery life.
In addition, the same carry case that keeps the earbuds going can also charge your smartphone.
The Soundcore P41i earbuds are mid-range but with one killer feature: their charging case is also a power bank.
Inside, there's a 3,000mAh battery and a USB-C cable, enabling you to give your smartphone a top-up without having to carry an extra bit of hardware on your travels.
Soundcore P41i earbuds: key features and pricing
The power bank outputs at 10W and according to Anker, that will get an iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 8 or Galaxy S24 from flat to 30% charge in 40 minutes. It's 30 minutes for older devices.
And while 3,000mAh isn't enough to fully recharge a phone, it can take an iPhone Pro to 50% charge and a Galaxy S24 to 45%.
That strikes me as useful. In a long day travelling, I tend to need about a third more battery life than my iPhone 16 Pro provides, and the power bank I currently use is very bulky. The smaller size of the power bank here is a big plus, therefore.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Individually, the earbuds offer an impressive 12 hours of battery life (10 with ANC on), while the case ups that to the headline 192 hours.
The rest of the specs are pretty standard for decent but affordable earbuds. Expect adaptive ANC, 3D sound, 11mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point, plus Google Fast Pair. The buds are rated IPX5 for water resistance.
The Soundcore P41i buds are currently available in the UK for £79.99 (about $107 / €95 / AU$167). Pricing and availability for other countries haven't been announced just yet.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro review: great mid-range beats
Anker's priciest cans are impressive
-
Anker's ANC earbuds suddenly drop to lowest-ever price – better than half price!
The best price we've seen yet for these top-quality earbuds
-
Anker PowerConf C200 review: a good quality budget 2K webcam
The Anker PowerConf C200 won't let you down and won't cost you much