Anker’s new earbuds can power up your iPhone or give your Samsung more stamina

Quick Summary The latest Soundcore ANC earbuds have a useful trick in their case – it's also a power bank capable of recharging flagship phones to 50%. The buds are also reasonably price, at £79.99 (about $107 / €95 / AU$167).

If you're looking for the best earbuds to take you round the world twice without needing recharged, Anker's Soundcore brand has just the thing for you. Its latest in-ears come with a staggering 192 hours of battery life.

In addition, the same carry case that keeps the earbuds going can also charge your smartphone.

The Soundcore P41i earbuds are mid-range but with one killer feature: their charging case is also a power bank.

Inside, there's a 3,000mAh battery and a USB-C cable, enabling you to give your smartphone a top-up without having to carry an extra bit of hardware on your travels.

(Image credit: Soundcore)

Soundcore P41i earbuds: key features and pricing

The power bank outputs at 10W and according to Anker, that will get an iPhone 16 Pro, Google Pixel 8 or Galaxy S24 from flat to 30% charge in 40 minutes. It's 30 minutes for older devices.

And while 3,000mAh isn't enough to fully recharge a phone, it can take an iPhone Pro to 50% charge and a Galaxy S24 to 45%.

That strikes me as useful. In a long day travelling, I tend to need about a third more battery life than my iPhone 16 Pro provides, and the power bank I currently use is very bulky. The smaller size of the power bank here is a big plus, therefore.

Individually, the earbuds offer an impressive 12 hours of battery life (10 with ANC on), while the case ups that to the headline 192 hours.

The rest of the specs are pretty standard for decent but affordable earbuds. Expect adaptive ANC, 3D sound, 11mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point, plus Google Fast Pair. The buds are rated IPX5 for water resistance.

The Soundcore P41i buds are currently available in the UK for £79.99 (about $107 / €95 / AU$167). Pricing and availability for other countries haven't been announced just yet.