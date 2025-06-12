Bose makes its 5-star earbuds even better with a 2nd Gen upgrade
The best noise cancelling earbuds are now even better thanks to improved AI
Quick Summary
Bose has refreshed its five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.
The second generation pair have even better ANC, six hour playback time and wireless charging for the case. They'll be available this summer.
Bose products can frequently be found topping lists of the best noise cancelling headphones, and now its five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have been refreshed with even better ANC.
The improvements, Bose says, are thanks to new and improved AI algorithms that enhance Bose's ActiveSense technology. That smooths out the sound you hear by flattening sudden spikes in sound around you, and it also makes you sound better in calls.
Improving Bose ANC is quite an achievement: in our QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen) review we described the ANC as "frankly astounding". So any further enhancement is something we're really looking forward to testing.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): key features and pricing
The new buds are IPx4 rated, while battery life per bud is a claimed six hours – four with Immersive Audio switched on.
In a welcome change, the case is now chargeable via wireless charging as well as wired, so that's one less cable to carry. And there's also a new wax guard to minimise build-up that can degrade your audio.
I'm looking forward to hearing these: my daily earbuds are the original QuietComfort earbuds – the non-Ultra version – and I prefer their sound and ANC to my other in-ears, the AirPods Pro 2.
They're that good, and more recent models appear to be even better. The Ultras are considerably smaller too, addressing the one downside of my current buds.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) will go on sale this summer in three colour options: Black, White Smoke and Deep Plum.
International pricing and availability hasn't been revealed just yet but the US price is $299, the same as the first generation.
The existing Ultra Earbuds sell for £299 / €349 / AU$299 elsewhere, and of course you might find their price drops soon with the 2nd Gen pair imminent.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
