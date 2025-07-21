Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE could beat the Buds 3 in one key area

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE could have an edge on the standard Buds 3. That comes in the form of a silicone ear tip, which isn't present on the regular model.

When Samsung unveils its next-gen budget earbuds, it could have a significant design difference. The model is expected to take something from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which could set it above the base model.

That's because recently leaked imagery – shared by Evan Blass on Twitter, and subsequently taken down – shows the buds with a silicone ear tip. That's something which the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 don't have – those simply sit in the ear.

That's a different style, though it's something which is often associated with a more affordable product. That makes it peculiar to see on what should be the most affordable pair of buds in the brand's range.

While other parts of the build and design will also have an impact, those with silicone tips will generally enjoy better noise cancellation. They'll also tend to hold in place better, with the added resistance from the silicone stopping them from flying out of your ears.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

It's the latest rumour to join a hefty suite of them from Samsung. We saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched recently, taking the brand's foldable phone offering to the next level. That saw a whopping 200MP camera included, and took the thickness down to new levels.

We're also expecting the brand's first tri-fold phone to come before the end of the year. That was previously said to be called the G Fold, though more recent reports suggest it will take a more conventional naming convention and come as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

With the brand's VR headset – co-developed with Google and Qualcomm – also said to be on the horizon before the year ends, these earbuds may well fall to the wayside for most people.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, it's a decent sounding launch, and anything which makes quality audio more affordable is always worthwhile.