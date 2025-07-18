These Pro X earbuds could be Bose QC 2 beaters for a lot less cash

Quick Summary Status Audio's new Pro X earbuds come with a hybrid triple-driver design, -52dB of active noise cancellation and customisable EQ. Pre-orders get an early bird discount – the buds will ship in September.

Status Audio doesn't have the brand recognition of Bose or Sony, but the firm has been quietly building a reputation with products like the Between 3ANC earbuds.

Now its launching a new set of buds that look like a credible rival to the likes of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2.

The Status Pro X will ship in September and are currently available for pre-order with a reduced price, and I'm definitely intrigued. When we reviewed the Between 3ANC buds last year, we thought they sounded superb.

And the Pro X earbuds appear to have addressed the few areas where we felt the Between 3ANCs could have been even better.

(Image credit: Status Audio)

Status Pro X earbuds: key features and pricing

The Pro X earbuds are built around a hybrid triple-driver setup with a 12mm dynamic driver and two Knowles balanced armatures. The dynamic driver is up from 10mm to 12mm for deeper bass, and the Knowles drivers have been custom-tuned for clear mids and highs.

Battery life is eight hours from the buds and 24 in total with the charging case. There's -52dB active noise cancellation with an ambient transparency mode, too.

They're 21% smaller than the previous model and the case is 11% smaller than before – a win all round.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You get Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC up to 990kbps and Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification for 24-bit/96kHz streaming. There are also three beamforming microphones with AI speech enhancement.

The controls are a mix of capacitive touch sensing and a proper physical button, and are customisable through the companion app. In addition, that app offers eight-band EQ adjustment, lost-bud locating and adjustable transparency.

It's impressive spec and the price isn't bad either: the RRP is £226 / €261 / $299 / AU$466, and pre-orders are currently discounted in the UK, US and Australia to £189 / $249 / AU$389.

Deliveries are promised on or before 16 September 2025. That makes them considerably cheaper than many big-name rivals.