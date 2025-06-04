Skullcandy’s premium Aviator 900 ANC headphones could be 2025’s coolest throwback

Don’t call it a comeback: Skullcandy has just revived one of its most iconic designs, and it’s not messing around.

The new Aviator 900 ANC headphones blend retro aviation-inspired looks with modern, best-in-class features, signalling Skullcandy’s bold move into the premium audio space.

The brand certainly is testing the premium waters lately with launches like the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones modelled after the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 featuring Sound by Bose audio.

Testing the premium waters with style and tech

First launched in 2010, the original Aviators were a hit with tastemakers and celebrities, thanks to their standout design and solid sound.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Aviator 900 ANC picks up right where its predecessor left off, but with a tech spec that reads like a premium wish list.

The retro aesthetic is unmistakable: chunky earcups, a knurled thumbwheel, a joystick for controls, and even a retro-styled LCD display on the earcup.

Polished backplates and a suede-textured headband complete the vintage-meets-modern look. It’s a design that doesn’t shy away from being a statement.

THX Spatial Audio and personalisation for an immersive edge

Underneath the bold styling, the Aviator 900 ANC is packed with serious tech.

Headline features include THX Spatial Audio with head tracking, promising a more immersive listening experience by mimicking real-world sound movement.

Personal Sound by Mimi brings hearing personalisation to the mix, tuning the audio based on your unique hearing profile – something we've seen in previous models such as the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2.

Battery life is another standout. You get up to 60 hours of playtime (or 50 hours with active noise cancelling on), plus a rapid charge feature that delivers four hours of listening from just a 10-minute top-up.

Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint pairing, low-latency audio for gaming and video, and customisable controls through the Skullcandy app round out an impressive feature set.

At 332g, the Aviator 900 ANC is heftier than most rivals, but the premium build and plush padding should make up for it.

Plus, they come with a crossbody travel bag that’s as stylish as the headphones themselves.

Premium experience without the premium price

Priced at £249.99/ $299.99, the Aviator 900 ANC undercuts the ultra-premium heavyweights like Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra while delivering features you’d expect in that higher price bracket.

If the sound quality and ANC live up to the spec sheet, these could be one of the most exciting headphone launches of the year.

Head over to Skullcandy for more info.