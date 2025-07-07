Sennheiser’s limited edition wireless over-ears are (literally) a work of art

As much as we love the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones – having given them five stars and a coveted T3 Platinum Award – it's fair to say that visually speaking, they're not as thrilling as the sound they deliver. So it's nice to see a very unusual special edition that makes them look about 20 years younger.

The special edition has been designed in conjunction with celebrated German graffiti artist Truluv to celebrate Sennheiser's 80th birthday, and it's much more colourful than the standard model.

The inside of the headband is now a very bright yellow, and there's equally bright detailing in and on the outside of the earcups.

The bright yellow is a nod to Sennheiser's 1960s over-ears (Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Special Edition: key features and pricing

Each earcup features a unique design from Bond Truluv, with his "throwie" tag on the left ear and abstract line work on the right. This is inspired by audio waveforms, it is said.

The choice of bright yellow is no accident – it's a nod to the bright yellow earpads of the Sennheiser HD 414, the open-ear headphones Sennheiser launched back in 1968.

As for the rest of the spec, it's identical to the standard model. Up to 60 hours of battery life is available, along with adaptive ANC with a transparency mode, and customisable audio. As we said in our review: "Sennheiser’s Signature Sound is rich and impactful without sacrificing any detail – you get plenty of energy and an abundance of precision."

The big question here is whether the youthful yellow will persuade you to pay a bit more.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Special Edition over-ears are £269 / €369.90 (about $365 / AU$562), but the standard model is currently discounted here in the UK from £249 to £199.

And with Prime Day imminent, I'd be surprised if we don't see discounts in the US too.