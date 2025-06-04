The earbuds that replaced my Apple Airpods just arrived in a fancy new colour

Technics goes gold for its anniversary

Technics EAH-AZ100 Champagne
Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News

It takes a lot to knock Apple off its perch, but that's what Technics managed when it launched the EAH-AZ100 earbuds at the start of the year. I'd spent five years constantly coming back to my AirPods Pro once I finished testing other earbuds, but the AZ100 have become my daily carry thanks to their impressive all-around performance.

Now, to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary, Technics has launched a delectable new colour for the AZ100 – champagne. To some of us, it'll be easier to just call it "gold", but either way, the new colour looks extremely classy, with a burnished and brushed finish that suits the earbuds perfectly.

This means there are three colours in total now: champagne gold, silver and black – which should mean most people can find one that they really like. Technics hinted to me at a preview event in Kyoto that it would have more colours down the line for the AZ100, so it's already making good on that implication.

Technics EAH-AZ100 Champagne
Back when I reviewed the earbuds, I praised their exceptionally well-balanced sound, which marries detail with enough oomph to ensure that your favourite songs play back pretty perfectly.

That was added to by a really careful redesign that leaves the AZ100 looking really distinct and Technics-esque, but also ergonomic enough to stay in for hours without any complaints.

What's really won me over in the months since then, though, has been their multipoint connection options. The undeniable convenience of your AirPods Pro swapping between Apple devices on the fly is hard to beat, but Technics comes closer than any other device I've tried.

When I have multipoint set up with my Apple Watch Series 10 and my iPhone 15 Pro, swapping between the two is almost always seamless. I just start audio on my watch before heading out on a run, and I'm away. That might not be mind-blowing, but the consistency with which it works has been constantly impressing me.

So, if you're in the market for some new earbuds and fancy breaking out of the Apple monoculture, maybe grab some Technics – in that new gold colour, why not?

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

