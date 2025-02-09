Sennheiser's newest headphones might be perfect for home listening
The HD 505 are ideal for entry-level audiophiles
Sennheiser has taken the wraps off an impressive-sounding new pair of wired headphones that it hopes will open the way to many more people dipping their toes in audiophile-quality hardware. The HD 505s are reasonably priced for what they claim to offer, and look like a lovely bit of kit.
They're open-back headphones, and over-ear, which should make for some really comfortable and expansive sound, and Sennheiser told me during a briefing that the key words here will be analytical transparency. These aren't closed-off noise-cancelling cans for your commute, but should instead have a wide soundstage that sounds really precise.
As wired headphones, they're obviously in a bit of a different category from everyday wireless options, too. That category is typically a really expensive one, but Sennheiser is positioning the HD 505s as a more affordable way into the market – they'll launch at £229.99 / $249.95 / €279.90, which makes them one of the cheaper audiophile options Sennheiser offers.
Orders start today, on 10 February, although only for one of the colours, the default black and copper look that you can see above. There will be another colour, using gold instead of copper, but it'll be exclusive to China and won't launch until 5 March, in case you're keen on that bolder look.
For those with a bit more technical know-how, you might be interested to know that the headphones will offer frequency response from 12 Hz - 38.5 kHz, with impedance of 120 Ω, which Sennheiser was eager to point out won't make for wimpy sound. Rather, it said that the HD 505 should be plenty punchy, even if there will be other wired headphones that can get a chunk louder than it. After all, sonic detail is the name of the game here anyway.
The headphones will come with a detachable high-quality cable, and Sennheiser says that it'll also be selling replacement parts, from ear pads to more technical elements, which should help with long-term repairability. That's great to hear, and hopefully is part of a growing trend in the market, for consumers' sake.
T3 will be testing the HD 505 in detail in the weeks to come, so check back and we'll soon have a full review for you to check over. That'll let us establish whether they're a great buy for someone looking to get into higher-grade home listening.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
