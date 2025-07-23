Meze’s new audiophile over-ears promise the best of both headphone worlds

Quick Summary The new 105 Silva headphones from Meze Audio promise to deliver both warmth and technical accuracy, and as ever with the brand they're extremely striking to look at. They're also reasonably priced, at $499 / €499.

Meze Audio has launched its latest pair of open-back headphones that it claims combines the best of two kinds of premium headphones: the warmth of the firm's 105 AER, and the technical accuracy of the 109 Pro.

And as we've come to expect from the Romanian luxury brand, they're as interesting to look at as they are to listen to.

The Meze Audio 105 Silva over-ears feature a typically stylish design with old-school charm thanks to the walnut wood that sits over the grilles. But while the outside looks rather retro, the spec is completely modern.

Meze Audio 105 Silva: key features and pricing

Meze says that the design of the 105 Silva combines "vintage charm and contemporary aesthetics", with the walnut wood complementing high-strength polymer in the ear cups. The headband is large and well padded and the cups are deeply cushioned for extra comfort.

Inside each cup there's a 50mm dynamic driver with a titanium-coated semicrystalline polymer torus and copper-zinc stabiliser. Meze says this ensures rigidity and strength for the driver membrane, resulting in fast transients and strong bass with minimal distortion.

Meze reveals that the 'phones are tuned with mid-range presentation in mind, to focus on the likes of vocals and strings. That allows listeners to enjoy enjoy the action and heart of a track without loosing the smaller details.

The 105 Silva over-ears are available now with a recommended retail price of $499 / €499 (about £433 ex VAT / AU$891).