Dali's super high-end wireless headphones get a new, lighter shade for even sleeker looks

Quick Summary Dali's award-winning, high-end headphones have a new colour option for 2025 – Mocha Grey. The headphones promise "electrostatic levels" of clarity for just shy of a grand.

When it comes to the best wireless headphones, Dali's are assuredly in the audiophile bracket.

Certainly, its IO-12 wireless headphones are seriously good luxury listens, and they're pretty good-looking too. That's even more relevant now that it's added a new shade to the lineup.

Originally available in Dark Chocolate, the award-winning, high-end pair are now available in a lighter, fresher Mocha Grey.

Other than the new colour scheme, nothing else has changed, but that's a-okay – they feature the same top-notch specifications as before. The IO-12 over-ears were awarded the EISA Award for Best Premium Headphone last year and use the same materials you'll find in Dali's high-end speakers.

DALI IO-12 wireless headphones: key features and pricing

The Dali IO-12 headphones are the world's first to use the firm's patented soft magnetic compound system, which reduces hysteresis – unintended resistance in the voice coil that can create distortion in the audio signal. According to the brand, the combination of SMC and its paper fibre cones means they achieve "electrostatic levels of mid-range clarity".

The headphones are designed for both wireless and wired use, with the former using Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive for high quality streaming. In wired mode, the headphones support Hi-Res Audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz quality.

There's active noise cancelling (ANC) and integrated microphones for calls, and the headphones are foldable with a real leather headband and large, square ear pads.

Sadly, for those looking to rock the new Dalis this summer, you won't actually be able to put the Mocha Grey model over your ears until September 2025. You'll likely have to pay more than you would for the current Chocolate option.

While the original Dali IO-12 headphones are often discounted down to around £849 at the likes of Richer Sounds, whereas the Mocha Grey pair will launch at the original RRP of £999 / €999 / $1,499 (about AU$1,870).