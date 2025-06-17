These luxury over-ear headphones are open-back in black

Quick Summary The closed-back DCA Noire X headphones have a new open-back sibling, the Noire XO. DCA says they've been extensively re-engineered and tuned to deliver stunning sound.

Dan Clark Audio has added a new pair of headphones to its premium Noire X range.

Based on the luxurious closed-back Noire X that arrived in the UK earlier this year, the Noire XO headphones offer similar spec but with an open back rather than closed.

The Noire XO combine the design of the Noire X with the technology of the reference-level Expanse headphones, and they're considerably more affordable than those flagship 'phones.

Where the Expanse have a price tag of £4,100, the Noire XO have an RRP of £1,300 / $1,299 (about €1,525 / AU$2,699).

DCA says that the new Noire XO achieve levels of detail previously only available in its most expensive headphones (Image credit: Dan Clark Audio)

Dan Clark Audio Noire XO: key features

Open- and closed-back headphones sound different. The former generally have a wider, more natural sound while the latter reduce incoming audio and limit sound leakage too.

If you're in a quiet environment, open-back are often the preferred audiophile option.

However, Dan Clark Audio says that its has done much more than popping the backs off the Noire X earcups and replacing them with mesh. The new headphones are the result of "rigorous design work and retuning" and promise to deliver a similar sonic profile to the Noire X, but with their own distinctive sonic signature.

As with the Noire X, the new model sports enhanced planar drivers, plus new manufacturing processes and V-Planar Knurling. This is a process that subtly reshapes the diaphragm for more consistent performance.

In addition, the Noire XO feature DCA's own AMTS tuning system, previously reserved for its most expensive headphones.

The Noire XO come with a detachable cable and a choice of balanced 4.4mm, 4-pin XLR or 6.35mm/3.5mm connectors. They're available now from DCA's official UK distributor Electromod.