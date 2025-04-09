These acclaimed planar headphones are now in the UK for a surprisingly accessible price
DCA Audio's Noire X headphones offer planar power for less than you might expect
Quick Summary
The DCA Noire X planar headphones are now available in the UK for £999.
That's significantly less than the firm's other premium planar models.
Dan Clark Audio makes very impressive "artisan" headphones, but they're also very premium priced – and not always available in the UK. So it's good to see the acclaimed Noire X headphones make their way across the Atlantic, and for considerably less cash than some of DCA's other premium planars.
Where DCA's Stealth and Expanse headphones retail for around £4,100 / $3,999 (about AU$6,670), the Noire X are a more affordable £999 / $999 (about AU$1,666).
According to DCA, these are "the Johnny Cash of headphones", dressed in black and with "immense musical talent".
Dan Clark Audio Noire X headphones: key features
DCA specialises in open-back headphones with planar magnetic drivers, but the Noire X are closed-back. DCA says that they do a "remarkable" job of disproving the rule that open-back headphones are sonically superior to closed ones.
The driver here is an enhanced version of the firm's acclaimed Aeon planar driver, with a more rigid 62 x 34mm diaphragm delivering what DCA says is superior unit-to-unit consistency, reduced distortion, better reliability and a smoother frequency response. Manufacturing improvements deliver "levels of detail that were previously the reserve of DCA's top-tier headphones," DCA says.
The Noire X benefit from the same AMTS tuning system previously reserved for the firm's flagship headphones. It shapes the frequency response and eliminates high frequency standing waves for a more natural sound. The promise is a more nuanced, balanced and airy treble performance that's less fatiguing during long listening sessions.
The headband is self-tensioning and delivers pressure evenly across your head, preventing hot spots and pressure points, and the cups are finished in an unusual material: Gorilla Glass 3. The Alcantara synthetic suede earcups are replaceable and backwards compatible with DCA's Aeon 2 Noire, AEON RT Closed and AEON 2 Closed headphones.
Cable termination options include combo 6.3mm and 3.5mm tips, balanced 4.4mm and 4-pin XLR. And they're upgradeable to DCA's premium VIVO cables. More information and cable options are available online on the DCA website.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
