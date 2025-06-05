Beyerdynamic strives for pro perfection with high-end headphones upgrade

Quick Summary Beyerdynamic has upgraded its popular DT-990 Pro headphones with new drivers, improved comfort and a detachable cable. Priced at $199 (about £146 before VAT / €174 / AU$306), they're reasonably affordable for a headset.

Beyerdynamic makes some of the best headphones around, which are particularly popular amongst music makers and other pros. My own go-to headphones for mixing are a set of DT-770 Pros, for example.

Now there's a brand new version of the even better DT-990 Pro – the DT-990 Pro X.

The new version keeps the same open-back design as before, and promises the same sonic signature. But there are some significant improvements, including a new driver system, much lower impedance, a detachable cable and improved comfort.

I'm intrigued by that last one because the 770s are already among the most comfortable headphones I've ever used.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro X: key features and pricing

The new headphones have a 48 ohm impedance that makes them easy to use across a wide range of devices, and they're now connected via the detachable 3m mini-XLR to 3.5mm cable. A 6.3mm adapter is included.

The new drivers deliver a frequency response of 5Hz to 40,000Hz, with what Beyerdynamic says is "exceptional" resolution, low distortion and impressive dynamics.

That response and resolution is important because headphones like this are designed for people making music, and they need to hear imperfections in their mix – although of course that does mean if you're using them for music listening, you're also more likely to notice any imperfections in the song you're playing.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

By their nature, studio headphones are often worn for long periods of time, so comfort is crucial – and Beyerdynamic promises that this new model is even more comfortable thanks to a redesigned headband that reduces pressure on the top of your head.

The padded ear cushions are finished in ultra-soft velour, and I can attest that that material doesn't go horrible and flaky over time like the faux leather of some rivals.

I'm really excited by these, and the only reason I'm not rushing to upgrade is because my current Beyerdynamics are so good anyway. However, if you're in the market for a good pair of monitoring or mixing headphones I'd definitely recommend checking these ones out.

The Beyerdynamic DT-990 Pro X are available now with a price tag of $199 (about £146 before VAT / €174 / AU$306).