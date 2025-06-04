Apple CarPlay upgrades could arrive as part of iOS 26 launch
But don't get your hopes up too much
Quick Summary
Apple CarPlay looks set to get an upgrade at WWDC 25.
The car operating system looks set to be included in Apple's revisions.
As Apple's WWDC event looms ever nearer, anticipation is building from fans of the brand. The summer showcase has historically marked the dawn of a new era, with new software and operating systems often the focal point.
That includes the systems powering a host of common devices. Things like the Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad are perhaps obvious, but we'd also expect to see new software for the Apple Vision Pro, MacBooks and Apple TV units.
Now, a new report suggests that CarPlay will also get a new lick of paint. That should see the visual identity of the software line up with new revisions expected across the board.
Many of the leaks and rumours we've heard so far point to a new visual identity which is inspired by VisionOS. That's said to include glass-like windows and displays, while some even suggested round app icons could appear – though that appears to have been refuted since.
Okay, it's certainly not the most tantalising upgrade ever, but it's nice to be included. Since the brand announced Apple CarPlay Ultra earlier this year, many had feared that the base-level of CarPlay might start to see less love. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be too much of a legitimate concern.
It's also going to make the whole experience much more enjoyable. Seeing much of the same design work as you move from your phone to other devices – and even into your car – is going to make for a much more cohesive ecosystem. That's a big part of what Apple's offering includes, so seeing this update should be seen as a big win for users.
With just a few more days to go before the event takes place, we don't have too much longer to wait for confirmation. We'll be watching eagerly to see what comes from the brand.
