Maserati MCPura is a gorgeous new Italian sports car without a sniff of electric power

QUICK SUMMARY Maserati has replaced its MC20 supercar with the new MCPura, revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It shares the same engine as its predecessor, but with a revised front end, new paint options and an uprated interior.

Maserati has revealed a new mid-engined supercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, called the MCPura – but in reality it’s more of a face-lifted MC20.

At least, that’s what Maserati wants you to believe. Despite the striking similarities between the MC20 and the new MCPura, the company’s latest supercar is a fresh attempt at luring buyers away from its Italian neighbours.

First, the changes. The MCPura – note it’s not the McPura, because that sounds like a burger – has a new front bumper design inspired by the GT2 Stradale track day special, an optional oversized rear spoiler, new aero elements for improved air flow management, and a new launch colour called AI Aqua Rainbow. AI really is everywhere these days, isn’t it?

(Image credit: Maserati)

There are updates inside, too. These include a greater use of Alcantara instead of leather across the seats, dashboard, doors and steering wheel, for a racier look and feel, while the rotating drive mode selector has been given a more premium design. It cycles through the same drive modes as before – Wet, GT, Sport, Corsa, ESC Off – but I’m glad to hear Maserati describe it as being “inspired by luxury watches,” since it always felt a little below-par in the MC20.

Maserati’s interior upgrades for the MCPura also include a new laser-etched Alcantara seat design, giving the fabric a three-dimensional look and, in Maserati’s words, gives the cabin a “sporty elegance”. A new flat-topped steering wheel, inspired by Maserati’s GT2 race car, arrives in the MCPura. As standard it’s finished in Alcantara, but can be swapped out for a racier version with gear shift lights and its top and bottom made from carbon fibre. That wheel is only available in closed-cabin coupe though, and not the convertible MCPura Cielo.

(Image credit: Maserati)

Away from a cosmetic facelift, the car remains the same as before. The MCPura has the same 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine as the MC20, complete with clever pre-chamber combustion tech and twin spark plugs. It produces the same as before, at 621 horsepower, and the same 730 Nm of torque. The car uses the same eight-speed DCT gearbox as the MC20 and has the same performance figures of 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of a little over 200 mph.

I’ve always had a soft spot for the MC20, and think the new MCPura looks even better, especially with the new paint option and redesigned front end. I’m also keen to see how the interior has been improved, and whether Maserati has changed the user interface of its touch-centric infotainment system.

(Image credit: Maserati)

The company hasn’t revealed a price for the MCPura, but it’s likely to land in the same ballpark as the MC20, which starts at about £230,000 but can close in on the £300,000 mark with a few optional extras and non-standard paint. The MCPura makes its public debut in the UK this weekend, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The first deliveries are likely to begin later this year, although Maserati hasn't confirmed that just yet.