New Porsche 911 evokes 70s cool and you can design it on Apple Vision Pro

Quick Summary Porsche has announced a special edition of the 911, based on the Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Inspired by the 1970s, this limited run gets design details to take you back to the 70s, while giving you the convenience of a thoroughly modern car. Only 1500 will be produced.

Porsche has announced the Porsche 911 Spirit 70. This special edition is part of the Heritage Design collection, where limited numbers are produced referencing heritage Porsche models. The twist here is that Porsche is also releasing an app for Apple Vision Pro to help you customise and experience the new 911 in virtual reality.

The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is imbued with retro charms, picking up on small details from not only Porsche’s past, but the 1970s too. That will mean that the colours – with Olive Neo an exclusive headline option – won’t come as a surprise.

Neither will the Pasha pattern of the interior surprise. This checkered patterning doesn’t use jacquard velour as it might have done in the past, instead using a textile fabric with flock yarns. It adorns the seats, dash and doors (if you want) for a distinctive look, but takes us right back to the '70s.

The exterior gets lifted with decals, with race numbers on the doors paired with a blocky 911 design on the bonnet, leading into stripes which run over the roof. The badges have had a makeover too, taking them back a few decades, while the gold-plated Porsche letting across the rear is reminiscent of a bygone era. I'm salivating just looking at it.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche)

Of course, sitting under this retro chic is the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, with a 3.6-litre six-cylinder boxer T-Hybrid engine, with a total power of 541PS. The brakes are lifted from the 911 Turbo, while you get Porsche’s impressive rear axle steering as standard, as part of the Porsche Active Suspension Management system.

Then you have all the screens you’d expect in a modern Porsche, just with a few design references to older Porsche models. You’ll still have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay though, so don’t worry about that.

Design your new retro Porsche on Apple Vision Pro

To help take you back to the '70s, Porsche is also launching an app for Apple Vision Pro to help you explore the car for yourself, and guide you through your customisation. This will guide you through the process, providing information about each step of the design process.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Porsche told me that you’ll be able to take a closer look at all 12 of the '70s-inspired colours, with background information on each of the details of the car. This will all take place on a 3D model of the 911 Spirit 70, so you can get a really good look and escape to a golden era of motoring.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche)

The Apple Vision Pro app will be free to all users and will launch to support the 911 Spirit 70 going on sale.

If you’re tempted to get yourself a charming retro Porsche, but with all the modern conveniences, then prepare yourself to pay from £187,700. Just for reference, a regular 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet starts from £147,900.

However, as this is a limited edition, there will only be 1,500 models available – and it’s likely to strike a chord with those of a particular age who will snap one up for nostalgia reasons.

Launched alongside the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 will be a new Porsche Design chronograph. The 911 Spirit 70 chronograph is reserved for those buying the car, with the edition number engraved on the rear of the watch to match the number of the car. The watch picks up on design elements from the Spirit 70 – but also comes with a £12,000 price tag.

For those of us who can’t quite stretch to those sums there’s always the app – if you’ve happened to drop £3,500 on the Apple Vision Pro, that is.