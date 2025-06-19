Meet the new gaming chair that will be gone in 60 seconds

Quick Summary Secretlab is launching another limited edition chair with House of Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Secretlab Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera chair is another luxury take on the Titan Evo, styled to celebrate Lamborghini's carbon fibre 'Superleggera' designs and goes on sale this Sunday.

Start your engines, as once this chair launches, you won't see it for dust. This is the fifth time that Secretlab has partnered with Lamborghini. Each chair has been unique and represented a different part of the Italian automaker's history. As with previous editions, the numbers are so limited that it's likely to sell out within hours.

The Pinnacle Superleggera chair is only available in 100 pieces, and once they are gone, that's it. The design of this chair looks even more premium than previous editions, too. Paying tribute to its carbon fibre designs – superleggera is Italian for super light – the design features a forged carbon top plate.

Apolstered in Dinamica, a soft, velvety non-woven suede, this chair is all black with the signature Y-shaped motifs in gold stitching. It's a much classier look than the brighter colours of the Giallo Auge edition or the Verde Salvans edition.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

At its heart, this chair is essentially the Secretlab Titan Evo, which is our current best gaming chair. It uses cold-cure foam to provide a medium-firm support to keep you comfortable for longer periods of time, and a 4-way lumbar support to ensure the seat is sculpted to your back.

To confirm the chair's uniqueness, each of the 100 models issued features a numbered badge on the back of the head support. The Secretlab Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera chairs go on sale at 5pm British Summer Time (12pm ET / 9am PT) on Sunday, 22nd June, which is 9am Monday, 23rd June PDT.

The final price hasn't been confirmed. However, the previous model sold for £734 / $799. For the chance to buy, visit secretlab.co