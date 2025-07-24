Secretlab wants to lift up your legs with its latest office chair addition

Quick Summary Secretlab's Otto Adjustable Legrest is a stand-alone footrest with memory foam and a wide range of tilt and height adjustment. That makes it suitable for taking comfortable breaks from lengthy work or gaming sessions.

The best gaming chairs and their office counterparts often forget a very important part of you – your legs. However, Secretlab would like to address that with its Otto Adjustable Legrest.

Designed for work and play alike, you can stick it under your desk for a more comfortable working posture, or use it to turn your reclining chair into an Eames-esque relaxer.

Secretlab says that this is no ordinary leg rest, because conventional alternatives often "force your legs into one fixed position".

The Otto is different, it says, because it has three independently adjustable points. There's one for the height, one for the tilt, and another for the distance to the chair – although that last one is done manually by you.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Secretlab Otto Adjustable Legrest: key features and pricing

I'll admit I laughed at the press release describing how it's easy to pick up and reposition, as that also applies to my trusty IKEA footstool and pretty much any legrest that's lighter than an Eames.

However, the Otto does do useful things thanks to five incline settings – 0°, 7.5°, 15°, 22.5° and 30º – that enable you to tilt it quite dramatically. It also offers height adjustment ranging from 39cm to 47cm.

That makes it a good partner for a quality chair, and tall and low enough for different users, no matter their size.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Otto Adjustable Legrest has a pebble-shaped cushion that's designed to deliver even pressure distribution, and it's filled with PlushCell memory foam.

It sits atop four reinforced, glass-filled nylon legs with a compact X-shaped foot that makes it easy to get close to your chosen chair.

Secretlab hasn't announced a price just yet, but its Ergonomic Recliner add-on for existing Secretlab chair users is a similar item with the same memory foam filling. That comes in at £199 / $229 / €199 / AU$299 and the Secretlab Professional Footrest was priced similarly, so this latest addition could be around the same bracket.