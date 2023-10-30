Secretlab Professional Footrest review: a throne for your feet

Secretlab is known for its exceptional gaming chairs, so when it launches an accompanying footrest, it’s worth trying it out. So that’s exactly what we did when we discovered the new Secretlab Professional Footrest.

Whether you’re a gamer or just work a lot from home, you can’t beat a decent chair for those long shifts in front of a screen. One of the best office chairs will provide the ideal home office look but I often recommend one of the best gaming chairs to anyone with space for one.

Gaming chairs are designed for keeping you comfortable over long periods of time, so they are perfect for anyone that’s sat on a computer for hours on end. To maintain the best posture though, I discovered how important a footrest is to your set up. A footrest keeps your feet at a more natural angle and helps your circulation. In fact, your whole body benefits from putting some pressure on a footrest.

In addition to the Professional Footrest, Secretlab also offers the Premium Footrest, which uses memory foam. The two models are very different and provide options for those that want a softer memory foam design or a more solid topped rocking design.

(Image credit: Future)

Launched in October 2023, the Secretlab Professional Footrest is now available to buy from the Secretlab website. Priced £199 / $199, this is a significant investment but as with Secretlab’s chairs, you get what you pay for here.

(Image credit: Future)

Features and design

Unlike the memory foam footrests, the Secretlab Professional Footrest is a substantial unit, with a heavy metal build. The top plate is a little larger than A3 – 55.4cm x 34.4cm – and stands just under 11cm tall.

The flat top platform has a removable PlushCell memory foam topper. You can swap this for a heated topper, which is coming soon. There is also an extender for the base, which will lift the footrest by a further 20mm.

The top plate sits on a tilting mechanism which allows you to adjust the angle by +/- 15 degrees, to find the right angle for you. You can adjust the tilt by pressing on the large (foot-sized) button on the top edge of the platform. You can then lock the position using the switch on the back to set as stationary, or leave in dynamic mode to allow for further adjustment.

The beauty of the dynamic mode is that you can easily change the position of your feet while you sit, and without having to crawl under the desk to change the position. If you keep one foot flat on the platform and the other on the button, you can easily set the new position.

(Image credit: Future)

In use

I’ve had the Secretlab Professional Footrest under my desk for about a week now and it really does make a difference to my comfort levels. With my feet set at a slight angle, I can put more pressure on the footrest, giving me more support.

What I really like about this model is that you can use it both with or without shoes. I’ve been using it in the office, so generally while wearing shoes, and I found that the memory foam topper is soft without being too squishy. The other Secretlab Premium Footrest is more designed for using in socks, and I have something similar at home for that reason.

My favourite feature of this footrest though has to be the tilt control button. If you have fidgety feet like me, being able to rock the platform or change the angle just by stepping on the button is really satisfying.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re sat on a Secretlab chair and have your computer on a Secretlab Magnus desk, you need one of these footrests to complete the set. In fact, you don’t need to be an all out Secretlab fan for this to be a sensible purchase.

The Secretlab Professional Footrest is one of the most impressive footrests I’ve seen. The size and weight of the device means that it not only stays in place but it has loads of room for even those with sizable hoofs.

The added benefit of the swappable memory foam cover means that it’s great if you’re wearing shoes, and the warming pad could be a real winner for those cold winter mornings. The tilt button, while maybe not essential, is a great addition too, making adjustments quick and easy without having to use your hands.

(Image credit: Future)

Also consider

If you prefer a softer footrest, the Secretlab Premium Footrest could be for you. This model has a classy black and gold finish and a thick PlushCell memory foam finish to support your feet. This is not only lighter than the Professional model but at around £89/$89 is also less than half the price.