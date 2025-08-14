This car just set a new world record for the longest electric range – and it's seriously far

Quick summary A new Guinness World Record has been set for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV. The car, a Polestar 3, managed a distance of 581.3 miles before running out of charge.

If range anxiety is something stopping you from going all electric, a new record set by an EV may help. A Polestar 3 has set the new Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV.

The Long Range Single Motor Polestar 3 was able to travel 581.3 miles (935.5 kilometres) on a single charge before running out of juice. That equated to 5.13 miles per kWh.

(Image credit: Top Gear)

This record was achieved by three drivers swapping over as they drove on English A, B and dual carriageway roads with mixed weather and traffic conditions.

The car was running on Michelin EV tyres for its 20-inch wheels and was driven by Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker, and judged by GWR judge Paulina Sapinska.

(Image credit: Top Gear)

The epic drive went on for over 21 hours during which there was some adverse weather. Booker said, "There was a lot of standing water during part of the day, meaning more resistance from the tyres and lower efficiency."

Add in some local traffic, and a stop by the police, and this was certainly worthy of being called a truly real-world driving test.

(Image credit: Top Gear)

The official range of the Polestar 3 is rated to a WLTP figure of 438 miles – far surpassed in this test. Yet this isn't the officially longest range car, on paper at least.

Currently the officially longest range electric car is the Mercedes EQS 450+ AMG which has a range of 481 miles. In close second is the Audi A6 e-tron Performance with 464 miles. Then the Polestar 3 comes in, suitably, at third place.

So, whether these other two could beat that range, in a real world test to set a new record, remains to be seen.