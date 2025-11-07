Bentley’s electric SUV could be the fastest-charging EV yet

QUICK SUMMARY Bentley says its upcoming electric SUV will offer "industry-leading" charge speeds, and be able to fill its battery from empty to 100 miles of range in seven minutes. The car, Bentley's first EV, is due to be revealed in late-2026 and will arrive with customers the following year.

We’re now just a year away from the reveal of the first all-electric Bentley, a luxury SUV that is expected to break cover in late-2026 and arrive with customers the following year.

Little is known about the car for now, other than Bentley itself describing its first EV as “the world’s first true luxury urban SUV.” But at least we now know how quickly it’ll charge – and if Bentley’s claim is accurate, it could be one of the fastest-charging EVs yet.

Bentley says the car will offer “industry-leading” charging speeds, enabling it to fill its battery from empty to 100 miles of range in just seven minutes. That’s a couple of minutes quicker than today’s benchmark, and has the potential to make Bentley’s plug-in SUV the fastest-charging EV on the road, at least outside of China.

But drawing comparisons is tricky, since charge speed depends on factors like the temperature of the battery and specification of the charger. It’s also unlikely that customers will ever replicate Bentey’s 0-100 miles claim, given they’d have to arrive at the charge station with an empty battery. Regardless, it’s a big claim – and, since Bentley is part of the same group as Porsche and Audi, could be a stat matched by other cars in the next couple of years too.

The Bentley is expected to share some of its electric platform with the upcoming Porsche Cayenne, seen here in pre-production form. (Image credit: Porsche)

It will likely share major components of its platform with the upcoming electric Porsche Cayenne, above, which is further along in its development cycle and is due on sale in 2026. It isn’t known how much will be shared between the two cars, but for context, the Cayenne is a dual-motor EV with a 108 kWh battery, a range of up to 373 miles and power outputs ranging from 400 to 1,000 horsepower.

Bentley also revealed this week how the EV will blend the comfort of its Flying Spur luxury saloon with the agility of its Continental GT. Previously thought to become a new flagship of the Bentley family, the EV will actually be slightly smaller than the Bentayga, although its price isn’t yet known.

Bentley boss Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser said how the EV “represents a bold step forward…With industry-leading charging capability and unmistakable Bentley character and design, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our brand – a future defined by innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability.”