Ford’s first electrified Ranger truck isn’t the hybrid you might expect

The Ford Ranger is the best-selling truck in the UK and Europe. With a wide range of configurations, it is not only popular for those who need a rugged work vehicle, but also as a practical or performance vehicle, thanks to models such as the Raptor, MS-RT or Ranger Platinum .

While smaller than the all-American F-150, which dominates sales on the other side of the pond, the Ranger maintains a global market for being more economical and nimble, though it is still big by UK standards. There has been a hybrid version of the F-150 since 2021 and of the smaller Ford Maverick truck since 2022. However, both of these models were mild hybrids, using the electric power to boost the vehicle’s performance, rather than drive purely on electric power.

In 2022, the Ford F-150 became the first truck in the US to be fully electrified, with the F-150 Lightning. This set the path for other truck makes, such as GM and RAM, to follow, offering a huge towing capacity and a range now up to 320 miles. Neither the F-150 nor the smaller Ranger and Maverick models have been made available in battery-electric or Plug-in hybrid form until now.

There are many reasons why you might choose a Plug-in Hybrid vehicle over a mild hybrid or a fully electric model. A plug-in hybrid allows you to switch between battery and engine power, giving you the ability to drive with zero emissions or use the engine for longer trips without charging. For many, it’s the best of both worlds, especially given range anxiety remains an issue for many, due to shorter battery ranges and a lack of charging infrastructure.

Hybrid powered

I’ve been a big fan of the Ford Ranger for some time, so I was excited when I heard the Ranger would be the first to get a proper plug-in hybrid version. A hybrid truck makes sense for Ford globally, when many drivers are still uneasy about going full electric. So how does it compare with the standard combustion models and other hybrids on the market?

The hybrid powertrain is available on three models of the Ranger. These include the XLT, its slightly upscale work truck; the Wildtrak, which balances practicality with performance; and a new flagship Stormtrak model that has elements of the Platinum, such as leather interior, level 3 headlights and the Ranger lettering on the bonnet.

I was testing the Wildtrak version, which starts from £42,350 for the diesel engine, or £46,241 for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost hybrid engine (excluding VAT). This hybrid engine delivers 281 mechanical horsepower and a 0-62mph acceleration of 9.2 seconds. This is faster and more powerful than the 3-litre diesel V6 option of the Wildtrak and the Platinum. It also has more torque, at 697Nm, giving it a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes.

The battery side of this hybrid is smaller than you might expect for a mid-size truck. It has a 75kW electric motor that is powered by an 11.8kWh battery. For comparison, the Range Rover Sport Hybrid features a 38.2kWh battery and a 160kW motor. Using the battery power alone, the Ranger has just 26 miles of range, but going distances on electric power isn’t the point of this hybrid.

Pro Power Onboard

Pro Power Onboard allows you to use the battery pack as a mobile power source, with two options including a 2.3kW and a 6.9kW version. This means it can be used to power anything from flood lights and projectors to pizza ovens and power tools, replacing the need to bring a separate generator to the worksite or camping trip.

The EV power options are available via a dedicated button on the centre console. They include an AutoEV mode, which combines both petrol and electric power for ultimate performance, as well as an EV Now (to use battery only), EV Later (to use just petrol) and EV charge option to top up the battery as you charge.

There are three plug outlets (3-pin for the UK model), one in the back seats of the truck and two in the flatbed. When parked up and using the rear plugs for the Pro Power set-up, the engine will kick in when the battery depletes, to keep the power going to the plugs. It will then switch to a low-power mode when the fuel gets low.

While the Pro Power Onboard is an optional extra on all but the Stormtrak – which adds the 2.3kW version for free – it feels like this is the main benefit of the battery power. The F-150 Lightning also features the Pro Power Onboard, using its 123kWh battery, and many all electric vehicles allow you to use the battery to power external devices, or return power to the grid. However, the setup on the Ford Range is quite unique and certainly a reason to consider this over a standard combustion engine.

Features and design

The Wildtrak PHEV is practically identical to the combustion version in terms of look and feel. Ford offers the PHEV simply as an engine option in its lineup rather than a separate model. This is a double-cab truck, so it features four doors and five seats, making it a practical choice for day-to-day use.

The benefit of a truck over, say, an SUV, is the rear bed space. Here you get 1233 litres of load space, which can be used for work tools as easily as suitcases or shopping. As standard, this is an open back, but there are options for a rolling shutter cover or a hard top canopy. The model I tested featured the powered rolling shutter, which creates a safe, sealed rear compartment and opens at the touch of a button.

Inside, the Wildtrak feels modern and sporty for a truck, though a little more rugged and practical than you’d expect on an SUV. It features a 12-inch central display, mounted vertically, which runs Ford’s Sync IV operating system. This runs almost everything, including the climate control, though manual dials for this are also just underneath. The system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, should you prefer.

The Wildtrak features the Intelligent Speed Assist as standard, though Ford has just announced that BlueCruise driving tech will be coming to this model in 2026, giving you a hands-off, eyes-on, level 2+ autonomous driving experience.

The Wildtrak features a black leather trim and steering wheel as standard, with yellow stitching throughout, which gives it a sportier feel. The Stromtrak features silver stitching, which feels a little more grown-up.

Driving impressions

With the combination of petrol engine and electric power, the Ranger PHEV feels pretty responsive. Despite its size and weight, it handles well and when you put your foot down, it really shifts. Even when conserving that battery power for later – as you’ll end up doing regularly – it still has plenty of power.

The downside is that in pure EV mode, the power is pretty limited. Ask it for any kind of acceleration, especially on an incline, and it will ask if you want to engage the engine to provide more power. This is certainly not the rapid, instant power you expect from an EV, or some other hybrids. It’s enough for a slow drive around town, or to a worksite, but for anything more complex or sporty, you’ll still need that engine power.

The point of this smaller battery was that it wouldn’t significantly affect the design, though it does still raise the load floor, reducing that rear space. I would have loved to see a bigger battery here, though, to at least offer better EV-only performance and maybe a fraction more range.

It’s also worth noting that the battery only charges through slower AC connections, without the CCS 2 plug, so it can’t be quickly topped up using DC fast chargers.

Should I buy a Ranger PHEV?

The Ranger really does feel like a truck that you could use as your daily driver. While it’s still pretty big for UK roads (and parking spaces), it’s easy to drive and surprisingly easy to park thanks to the 360-degree cameras onboard.

If you’re not a business user, you will have to factor the VAT into the price of the car, which takes the Wildtrak PHEV up to £55,489. However, this is still pretty competitive with a more premium hybrid SUV.

I’m still hopeful that we will see a Ranger Lightning as an all-electric version of the Ford truck in the near future, and that subsequent versions of the PHEV are a little more generous on battery power. However, right now, this is the only plug-in hybrid option available, and I’d happily drive it daily.