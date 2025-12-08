Mercedes GLB get the full electric treatment, offering a highly competitive compact SUV option

Quick Summary The Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ technology is the latest all-electric model from the company, offering a smaller electric SUV option as a replacement for the EQB.

This year, Mercedes-Benz is rapidly electrifying its standard range of SUV and saloon models, replacing the former EQ line-up with all-electric versions of the petrol and diesel models. First was the CLA, the compact saloon that marked the first of the new class of cars and set the bar for its electric lineup. Then, in September, we saw the new GLC, the most popular SUV in the range, go fully electric. And now, we have the GLB.

The GLB isn't the smallest SUV in the range – that's the GLA – but it is the first one that looks like an SUV rather than a crossover. It's a version of the B-class, which is more of a people carrier, but in its SUV form is arguably more attractive.

For 2025, the Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ technology has had a subtle refresh in its looks. The grill is much like that of the new GLC, with the small Mercedes star logos and the double bars on either side of the main badge, and now above it, a solid LED strip that joins the headlights. These headlights also feature the new star design.

Inside the GLB, there's now the option for the floating MBUX Superscreen that stretches the width of the dashboard, housing a 10.25-inch driver display, a 14-inch central display and a 14-inch passenger display. On the steering wheel, it sees the return of the rocker switch for the limiter and distronic options and a roller for the volume.

Despite being a smaller SUV, there's the option to have a third row of seats in the new GLB, giving you space for 7 people. Or you can stick to five and make use of the larger 580-litre boot, plus the generous 127-litre frunk.

The GLB runs on an 85kW battery that delivers up to 631 km (392 miles) of range, and thanks to the 800V architecture, can charge at up to 320kW. There are two versions available: either a rear-wheel drive GLB 250+ or the GLB 350 4Matic with an additional 80kW motor on the front axle to deliver all-wheel drive. This model also delivers up to 515Nm of torque and a towing capacity of 2 tonnes.

Sales in Germany start today, with prices from €59,048 (£51,626) or €62,178 (£54,362) for the 350 4Matic model. Availability in the UK and the rest of Europe is expected to follow suit.

