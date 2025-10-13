I’ve ridden Maeving’s all-electric RM2 and these important changes make it the perfect package

If you aren’t already au fait with the work of British electric motorcycle manufacturer Maeving, let us give you a short history lesson…

Co-founders and university pals Seb and Will decided that commuters deserved to reap the benefits of electric motorcycling and, after a trip to China, spotted a gap in the market for capable electric machines that make no attempt to copy or even pinch sales from internal combustion engine bikes.

Lower-powered two-wheelers that can be conveniently charged in flats and other urban dwellings offer a slick alternative to stuffy public transport and the perfect opportunity for a little inner-city posturing with the right styling.

The RM1 was the first machine to go on sale, and it created quite the stir in the two-wheeled world – packing retro-inspired styling that didn’t hide the fact it used batteries and electric motors, but instead celebrated it.

A lightweight frame and bobber-esque single seat offered the sort of jump-on-and-go allure that made it shine in urban environments, and a unique removable battery system meant anyone could charge it in flats and cramped office spaces.

(Image credit: Ed Hill)

Maeving then released the RM1S, which saw the top speed increase from 45mph to 70mph, allowing it to feel more at home on faster roads and dual carriageways.

Electric range for dual battery models hovered around 80-miles, which proved more than enough to tackle even longer commutes.

The most recent RM2 builds on this package with a more practical pillion seat, allowing for owners to ride “two-up”, as well as the ability to fit a purpose-built Maeving top box of the first time, adding another 30-litres of storage for stashing a helmet.

Having spent a day riding the latest model with founder Seb, it quickly became clear that where the RM1 and RM1S were designed to shake up the market, the more practical RM2 is the machine the company hopes will find the biggest audience.

Performance and practicality

(Image credit: Ed Hill)

Although not a huge amount has changed on the RM2, it looks like a very different motorcycle. The longer, almost flat pillion seat makes it feel like a larger bike, even though the dimensions have barely changed.

The rear mudguard is now attached underneath the seat, rather than hugging the rear wheel, which means the rear light and licence plate are now mounted slightly higher up. Small differences that completely alter the mood of the machine.

As expected, there’s an extra set of folding foot pegs for comfortably housing a passenger and the front and rear disc brakes have been beefed-up to deal with the potential extra weight, as you can now carry up to 215kg.

Based on the same basic underpinnings as the RM1S, the RM2 is capable of a 70mph top speed, with a maximum power output of 11.1kW. Max torque is pegged at 261Nm and a combined range of 80-miles is possible on a full charge of the dual removable batteries.

As with all Maeving models, it is possible to ride the RM2 on a CBT (compulsory basic training), but the power and top speed will be limited. It’s also not legal to carry a pillion passenger in the UK without an A2 licence or above.

Those with the credentials can unlock the full power the 70mph top speed and the ability to cart around a friend. Any servicing and mechanical work (there’s very little to deal with anyway) is done at your door by a certified Maeving mechanic… a bit like Tesla.

Stress buster

(Image credit: Ed Hill)

Both Maeving founders understand and live by the benefits of commuting via motorcycle. It’s something I’m also onboard with, as there’s nothing quite like the freedom and mind-clearing potential of a “life behind bars”.

The RM2 offers access to this club in arguably the most approachable way, with no noisy exhaust note or thrumming engine creating anxiety, while the upright riding position and accommodating flat seat mean anyone with even a sniff of two-wheel experience can get acquainted in a matter of minutes.

Throttle inputs (via the standard twist grip) aren’t too sensitive, while the bar-mounted front and rear brakes are progressive, strong and intuitive for non-motorcyclists.

There are three riding modes to choose from (Ride, Sport and Eco), although most will keep it in Sport, and acceleration is impressively quick up to around 40mph, where it understandably tails off a bit before topping out at around 70mph.

But the slim bodywork and low centre of gravity make the RM2 perfect for weaving in and out of traffic, filtering through congested areas or sneaking up inner-city alleyways and other such shortcuts. It’s simply very easy to ride.

(Image credit: Ed Hill)

The rear-wheel hub motor is also almost maintenance-free, with no chain to lubricate or oil levels to check, it’s really just a case of keeping on top of brake pads and general wear and tear.

During testing, we spent almost a full day riding on both faster country roads and through busy city traffic, finishing up at a favourite cafe with at least 30-miles remaining in the "tank". The range really will suit most commutes.

Unlike early Maeving models, it’s also possible to charge the removable twin batteries either away from the bike or by directly plugging it in to a wall socket. This benefits those that need the flexibility of indoor charging, but also those lucky enough to own a shed or garage with a power outlet.

Fully charging the batteries takes around six hours, but Maeving says that a more common 20-80% charge takes 2.5 hours. It is also possible to top-up just one battery pack at a time, with the onboard software carefully managing performance based on the available electrons.

Same style, more practicality

(Image credit: Ed Hill)

I loved both the original Maeving RM1 and the subsequent RM1S, as it was clear they had been designed and engineered by real motorcyclists.

After all, the British company cherry-picked some of the best minds from Triumph, BSA and Norton to ensure its bikes punch well above their weight.

The RM2 builds on this legacy and adds a hefty dollop of practicality in the ability to carry a passenger and option a rather sleek 30L back box (or top box) that has been carefully styled to echo the clean lines of the bike.

Like the original Maevings, there's an electronically lockable storage area where the fuel tank would reside and the stylish aluminium covers for the batteries open with a satisfying press of a button. It is these premium touches that stand it head and shoulders above much cheaper electric rivals.

Where the original RM1 and RM1S were single seat style icons, the RM2 feels like the more sensible choice that will be genuinely considered by daily commuters, casual riders and those looking for something simple and fun to hit the streets on.

(Image credit: Ed Hill)

The only real kicker here is the price, with the RM2 starting from £7,995, which is almost twice that of Honda’s excellent and very cool GB350S and even more expensive than Royal Enfield’s beefy Bear 650 model.

Of course, both of these machines pack internal combustion engines and require at least an A2 motorcycle licence to ride in the UK, but they represent a lot of bike for the money.

Similarly, BMW’s excellent CE 02 electric scooter is only a tad more expensive at £8,450 and, despite its non-traditional styling, feels like more technologically accomplished proposition, thanks to its built-in rider display and smartphone capabilities.

But going electric these days isn’t cheap and Maeving understandably puts a premium on both its unique retro-inspired styling and excellent riding dynamics.

For those wanting the extra practicality and versatility the RM2 brings, handing over an additional £500 over the RM1S feels like a no-brainer.