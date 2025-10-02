The Porsche Cayenne EV's huge curved touchscreen is like nothing else

QUICK SUMMARY The new Porsche Cayenne Electric has a huge new dashboard touchscreen that uses a curved OLED panel to blend into the centre console. The car can also be bought with an optional passenger display and a head-up display that uses augmented reality to help with navigation. The electric SUV will be revealed in full later in 2025.

Porsche has revealed what the interior of its new electric Cayenne SUV looks like – and there’s a shocking new touchscreen that curves down onto the centre console.

Like a pixel-packed waterfall, the angled OLED panel fills the centre of the dashboard, then bends outwards and stretches down to meet the centre console. It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen in a car before, and ushers in a new user interface from Porsche.

The new screen is called the Flow Display, and when combined with the all-digital driver display and optional passenger display, forms the largest display surface ever fitted to a Porsche.

Although one continuous screen, the two sections of the curved display have different uses. The upper portion, which sits flat against the dashboard in conventional fashion, is for the navigation, music system, and all the apps you’d expect from an infotainment interface.

(Image credit: Porsche)

The lower, angled portion can join the upper half and show one, continuous image. But it’s also where digital buttons are located, for music and phone control, as well as navigation shortcuts like searching for a charge station or a parking space. Below that, at the foot of the screen, is where quick access to the climate controls are located. These are displayed on the screen, but adjusting the temperature and fan speed is done with a set of physical switches – at least you don’t have to tap the screen just to notch the heating up a degree.

Some of the central screen’s UI elements are duplicated on the optional 14.9-inch passenger display, so your companion can search for a local charge station without interacting with the main screen and distracting the driver. The front passenger can also use their screen for watching video or joining a video call, also without driver distraction since the display cannot be seen from the angle of the driver's seat.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Other interior tech for the new electric Cayenne – which will be revealed in full later this year – includes a sliding panoramic roof that can be switched from clear to opaque, via two semi-transparent modes, with the press of a button. There’s also extensive use of ambient lighting throughout the cabin, and even the heating system has been broadened to include not just heated seats, but warmed armrests and door panels to create a cosy feeling.

Back to the infotainment system, and the Cayenne has a head-up display system that uses augmented technology to virtually project arrows onto the road and deliver navigation prompts more clearly.

Lastly, Porsche says how the Cayenne Electric has a new voice assistant that can handle follow-up questions without you needing to repeatedly say the activation word, and the car can be unlocked with a shareable digital key stored on your phone or smartwatch.

Porsche has previously stated that the new car will be offered with a wireless charge pad. Working much like the inductive chargers used by smartphones and toothbrushes, the weatherproof pad can deliver up to 11 kW of power at a similar efficiency as using a cable.