Porsche pours power into its Macan Electric range with a sleek GTS model

Quick Summary Porsche has announced the Macan Electric GTS, a performance model that sits under the Turbo and increases the offering to five models. The expansion is a reflection of the Macan's importance and popularity in the Porsche lineup.

Porsche reconfigured the Macan in 2024 launching it as a fully electric model. At the time, there was the Macan Electric 4 and the Macan Electric Turbo, which was then expanded with the Macan Electric as an entry-level option, and the Macan Electric 4S as a middle of the pack addition. Porsche has now slotted in the Macan Electric GTS too.

The expansion of the line-up to offer five different models is reflective of the success that Porsche has with its SUV family – the Macan and Cayenne being the top sellers. In a recent report, Porsche confirmed that Macan was its best-selling model in the first half of 2025 and that nearly 60% of that line was electric.

That perhaps explains the introduction of the GTS (which means Gran Turismo Sport), a designation that combines performance with comfort and convenience. It sits below the Macan Electric Turbo, but above the Macan Electric 4S.

(Image credit: Porsche)

It also sits on the same battery, with 100kWh total energy (95kWh usable) and accepting peak charging rates of 270kW. That will allow charging from 10-80% in 21 minutes, should you find the right type of charger, and a cited range of 363 miles.

In terms of performance, the Macan Electric GTS offers all-wheel drive, with front and rear mounted motors, with 380kW of power (516PS) that can be raised to 420kW (571PS) with launch control. That will see the GTS head from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, a little slower than the Macan Electric Turbo's 3.3 seconds.

That's how it compares in performance terms, but there are a couple of GTS-specific features that make this model stand apart, including custom suspension tuning.

Porsche says that the GTS has the lowest centre of gravity for the Macan Electric range, sitting 10mm lower, but featuring sports air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) to keep the car level through fast corners.

(Image credit: Porsche)

There's the option for rear wheel steering too, to make cornering sharper and more controlled. To underline the performance lift for the GTS, there are custom sound profiles that are exclusive to the GTS and available in the Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

A styling lift

The Macan Electric GTS benefits from styling elements that all Porsche GTS models gain, including black accents on the exterior and tinted Matrix LED headlights so they look a little more distinct. The GTS also debuts a new front and rear apron with additional styling GTS details, although these will also be available to the rest of the Macan line from 2026.

There are 21-inch wheels as standard, with 22-inch RS Spyder Design alternatives offered as an option.

The hero colour is Carmine Red [pictured], which has a long association with GTS models, while Lugano Blue will also now be available.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche) (Image credit: Porsche)

The interior gets GTS highlights, with Race-Tex upholstery and smooth black leather lending a sporty look to the interior. There's also the option to match the interior colour to the exterior – a first for the Macan Electric – bringing external colour highlights through to the inside of the car, in the stitching and other elements.

Those design tweaks should help your Macan GTS stand out and you'd want it to considering the £89,000 asking price. Again, the slots neatly into the range, providing another option for those wanting a compact Porsche SUV with performance that actually lives up to the marque.