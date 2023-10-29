Best EV chargers 2023: the top chargers to buy and why

If you're thinking about buying one of the best electric cars out there in the marketplace, the next logical step is to get yourself a home EV charger. Buying one of these simple-but-effective electric car accessories can be a real game-changer, even if your EV is super efficient in its use of kilowatts. The best thing about having a charging solution at home is it removes the need to use commercial charger.

Admittedly, you'll probably still need to use the services of a commercial charger if you're on a long run, depending on your EV of choice. For everyday use though, a home charger makes brilliant sense. These are devices that offer a relatively low-powered charge, which is subsequently slower. Plug in when you get home at night though and most EVs will be fully charged by the morning.

Going down the route of a home EV charger isn't just about convenience though, although the fact that it removes the need to go on the hunt for a vacant charging slot is invaluable in itself. Installing one can mean big savings on the energy front too. Even if you're on an average standard tariff it's likely that the cost will be much less than using a commercial charging outlet.

Rob Clymo Automotive writer Now is an ideal time to look out for the very best deals on the best EV chargers – the market for these units is growing all the time and there are deals and incentives to be had. The run-up to Black Friday Friday 24 November will host multiple deals, right through to Cyber Monday on 27 November. The T3 team will be bringing you all the greatest picks with expert advice, curated in our best Black Friday deals page, so bookmark that if you're yet to decide on an EV charger.

T3's Top 3

There are numerous options when it comes to choosing a home EV charger, with solutions to suit different scenarios and budgets too. Here's a quick overview of the top EV charger 2023, followed by more in-depth analysis in a comprehensive list for anyone wanting to explore specifications and capabilities a little more closely.

The best EV chargers we recommend in 2023

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best overall

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EO) (Image credit: EO)

1. EO Mini Pro 3 Smart Electric Vehicle Charger A great compact EV charger that's simple but effective Our expert review: Specifications Price: From £746.49 Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 2 Max charging speed: 7.2kW Dimensions: ‎12.5 x 15.1 x 23 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Compact and unobtrusive + Simple to install + Easy to attach cable Reasons to avoid - Buggy Android app - Limited instructions - Works best with iOS

Buy it if ✅ You want compact: You'll get it wit this model thanks to a very unobtrusive overall design. ✅ You want ease of use: The app can be patchy but this is still a simple plug-and-go charging option. ✅ You want choice: The EO comes with the option of tethered or socketed variants.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Android is your thing: The app can be buggy with Android devices, though a fix is in sight. ❌ You need more power: This is a wall charger that's based around the 7kW domestic standard. ❌ You want speed: It works a treat but you're looking at overnight for a full charge.

The bottom line 🔎 The little EO is super compact if you're in need of a small wall charger this should be on your list ★★★★

The dinky little EO Mini Pro 3 is a favourite with us here at T3 Towers, simply because it's one of the smallest and most compact wall chargers you can buy in the UK. It might have a diminutive stature but it comes armed with everything you need for successful home charging. Granted, it's just the average 7kW speed capable untnut you'd expect but it's also perfect for homes that need to charge overnight.

One of the real positives of the EO setup is that they get in touch with you first and carry out some checks to ensure compatibility. On a chosen day of installation the process is topped by EO's choice of professional installers. We found our installer to be well-informed, efficient and happy to help with any questions. If you're new to home charging that's a real bonus.

As you'd expect, the EO Mini Pro 3 packs in all the features and functions you'll need for stress-free charging. This is best done overnight when the little unit just gets the job done. There's a neat little status light above the socket - you can choose tethered or untethered, which glows green as it charges. All of the charging management is done via an app, for both iOS or Android.

We've been using it with the Android app and this is not without its niggles. It's a little buggy and could be improved but EO is already looking into this issue. Overall though, it does work and tells you everything you need to know. We love it.

Best premium

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Simon & Partners) (Image credit: Simon & Partners) (Image credit: Simon & Partners)

2. Simon & Partners - Home Series The best charger if style and image are paramount Specifications Price: From £649 Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 2 Max charging speed: Up to 22kW Dimensions: 28.6 x 19.6 x 11.1 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Quik Connect app system + Smart scheduling + Cool design Reasons to avoid - Almost too much choice of design - Three-phase needed for 22kW

Buy it if ✅ You're looking for style: These home chargers come in a variety of colours and finishes ✅ You want versatility: There are numerous models to choose from with prices to match ✅ You need more power: Choose one of the beefier models if you can plumb one in for up to 22kW

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not fussed about design: These are stylish chargers that might be the last thing you're worried about ❌ You want more power but lack supply: Three-phase electrics are required to get up to 22kW ❌ Colour coded boxes aren't your thing: The range is dazzling if a little bit too extensive

The bottom line 🔎 This is the ultimate style statement if you want a wall charger that will get the neighbours gossiping ★★★★

Anyone who's obsessed with looks will be automatically drawn to the Simon & Partners - Home Series EV charging range. This is a charger that can be supplied in a wide variety of finishes and it's definitely got an upmarket feel about it as a result. Just one look at the company website underlines how much focus Simon & Partners put into aesthetics across their range.

You can get the Simon & Partners - Home Series in three model variants currently, with of course all of the different colour options making them even more appealing. Aside from the looks, the design is reasonably compact and doesn't really look like a conventional charger either. It's available as a tethered or untethered model, with the former boasting a generous 6.8-metre cable.

All of the core functions are carried out via the app, which is a workmanlike affair that's generally easy to master. Naturally, the interface matches the style of the unit itself, with controls that offers start and stop time management, price per kWh options and comprehensive insight into what everything is costing you. Overall it's pretty good but maybe it could be a little better.

Nevertheless, the Simon & Partners - Home Series is a very capable charger that ticks all of the right boxes. It's definitely one to consider if you don't want to follow the crowd and demand something with a little personality on your wall.

Best budget option

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wallbox) (Image credit: Wallbox)

3. Wallbox Pulsar Max Electric Vehicle Charger Powerful domestic charging for any electric vehicle or hybrid Specifications Price: From £639 Best for: Domestic use Connection type: Type 2 Max charging speed: 7.4kW Dimensions: ‎19.9 x 9.9 x 20.1 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Five meter cable + Easy to install + Earthing protection Reasons to avoid - Support could be better - App needs improvement - Some hardware niggles

Buy it if ✅ You need accessibility: The lengthy tethered cable means you can charge a car even if it's not close by. ✅ Comes with innovative features: Wallbox has some great energy ideas including solar compatibility. ✅ You want to manage charging: There's a full suite of power management settings allowing efficient operation.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not keen on cables: You can't escape the one on this unit as it is very long and tethered too. ❌ You don't want intergation: Wallbox is designed to work with other smart home tools and solar panels too. ❌ Voice-enabled seems too much: Yes, you can operate the Wallbox with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The bottom line 🔎 This charging unit looks cool but it also functions really nicely with a host of innovative features on top ★★★★

The Wallbox Pulsar Max Electric Vehicle Charger makes for an appealing visual proposition thanks to a design that looks funky as much as functional. Luckily, Wallbox have designed this compact looker to work well too, with a Type 2 connector head, lengthy tethered cable and a 7.4kW charging speed as part of the package.

Everything seems nicely thought through too, especially that 5-metre cable that makes perfect sense if you frequently need to charge while navigating around other vehicles on your property. As always, it'll need the installation done by a qualified professional but everyone seems to say how straightforward this is, which is always a bonus.

There's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity plus smart scheduling, which can be done via the supporting app. Another boon if you're into your gadgets is the way the Wallbox unit integrates seamlessly with Alexa and Google Assistant. It can also be used in conjunction with solar power if you have panels on your property, all of which could help the unit pay for itself over time.

Best US option

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Autel) (Image credit: Autel)

4. Autel Home Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Indoor or outdoor charging station for Stateside users Specifications Price: From $479 Best for: Domestic use Connection type: SAE J1772 Max charging speed: 12kW Dimensions: 18.46 x 14.65 x 9.33 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lengthy charge cable + Faster than rivals Reasons to avoid - Fairly rigid charge cable - Needs a little setting up

Buy it if ✅ You're a fan of apps: This EV charger works best by using the impressive app and software package. ✅ A long cable is required: You'll get plenty of freedom to charge with the lengthy tethered cable. ✅ Yout want to store your cable: It comes complete with different holster options for the cable connector head.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a long cable: This model has a tethered cable that might be a bit more than required for some. ❌ You want a display: You'll be disappointed because there isn't one but the app is very acceptable instead. ❌ You want a cheap charger: This isn't one of the cheapest out there, but it's still seems like a bargain.

The bottom line 🔎 This is a great all-rounder tailor-made for the American market with a build quality that's super tough. ★★★★

Chinese outfit Autel have plenty of experience when it comes to producing innovative products in the electronics space so producing a home wall charger makes a lot of sense. And, this being a product aimed at the US market, which means larger areas to cover, the lengthy tethered charging cable is perhaps the best part of the package.

At nearly 25 feet long the cable is excellent if you have a large yard or drive and other vehicles to navigate around. However, despite the length it is more pliable than expected but is still a bit of a handful it has to be said.

The app is one of the other standout features of the Autel unit, with a raft of options for tweaking settings, scheduling charge settings and so on. The other big bonus with this home charger is the way it's been put together. You'll find that it's very durable and has clearly been designed with harsh US winters firmly in mind.

The casing is durable and the componentry of a high standard. It mounts on a chunky solid plate too, so shouldn't go anywhere once it has been positioned. We like the overall specification too, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ethernet connectivity adding to the appeal. The connector holster is a boon too, especially if you're keen to keep it off the ground when the seasons start getting wetter and wilder.

Best universal

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zaptec) (Image credit: Zaptec)

5. Zaptec Go UK 7kW Smart electric charger that works with just about any EV Specifications Price: From £617 Best for: Domestic use Connection type: Type 2 AC Max charging speed: 7kW Dimensions: 7.5D x 18W x 24.2H Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Simple to setup + Even easier to use + Bluetooth, WiFi and 4G Reasons to avoid - Different colours cost more - Maximum 7kW charge - Needs professional installation

Buy it if ✅ You want choice: this charger comes in a range of different colours including white ✅ Apps are where it's at: use the Zaptec app to get the best from this charger's features ✅ You want control: you can have multiple accounts for this unit allowing control for more than one user

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not fussed about colour: the various colour schemes might seem like a pointless indulgence ❌ You need more power: as with most home chargers the maximum charge is 7kW ❌ You want tethered: this unit comes socketed rather than having a tethered cable

The bottom line 🔎 This is a great little charger if you're in need of something small but totally practical ★★★★

While you might think that the average home EV charger isn't going to be much to look at, in the case of the Zaptec Go UK 7kW the opposite is the case. This funky-looking smart charger looks a treat on any wall, thanks to a Scandinavian-flavoured display that's very minimalist.

Designed with exterior use in mind, the Zaptec Go UK 7kW is available in six different colours no less. Glance at the front of the unit and you'll see there's a prominent LED status ring, just above the charging socket itself. Aside from that, there's not much else that'll be exposed to the elements, making the Zaptec Go UK 7kW a great bet for dismal UK winters.

The Zaptec Go UK 7kW is also easy to use and the lack of physical controls means most of the usability is focused around the Zaptec app. Alternatively, the Zaptec Go UK 7kW works using an RFID card for charging duties.

There's charging power of 7.4kW (32A) single-phase going up to 22kW three-phase if you have the capacity, built-in earthing, Wi-Fi, 4G and Bluetooth connectivity and the unit is available untethered.

Best affordable

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evec) (Image credit: Evec)

6. Evec VEC03 Charger The best affordable option for home users Specifications Price: From £749 Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 1 or 2 Max charging speed: 7.4kW Dimensions: 19 x 30 x 12.6cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built-in PEN Protection + Load Balancing Reasons to avoid - Not the slickest of designs - App could be improved

Buy it if ✅ You want flexibility: This charger can be adjusted to deliver 3.7kW or 7.4kW making it versatile. ✅ You're after something simple: The Evec is a doddle to use and requires very little maintenance. ✅ You want tethered: This unit comes with a cable as part of the package, along with a wall holder if needed.

Don't buy it if: ❌ An app is essential: The Evec does have an app although it's a bit basic compared to some. ❌ You want a socketed unit: This model comes with a cable attached, which may not work for everyone. ❌ Looks are important: The Evec charger works a treat although its looks are a little on the bland side.

The bottom line 🔎 This is a perfect budget contender if you're not fussed about looks and want something that just works. ★★★★

The Evec VEC03 Charger is another wall-mounted box of tricks that's well suited to British homeowners looking for a compact solution. The looks aren't exactly amazing, but this does exactly what it's supposed to do and all without fuss. It's a single-phase unit allowing you to charge at either 3.7kW or 7.4kW, and this can be adjusted depending on your preference.

Evec has gone in with the affordability angle as the main part of its appeal and if you compare prices it is in the budget area. You'll still need to factor in professional installation costs, which will push the figure up, but it's still competitive.

Core highlights of the Evec VEC03 Charger include a universal charging point that's suitable for EV and PHEV vehicles using a Type 2 connector. There are built-in LED lights that allow you to keep tabs on how the charger is behaving while you also get error messages should anything go awry along the way. The Evec app gets the job done nicely enough too.

As you'd expect from a unit designed for the great outfoors, it comes with IP55 rating, meaning it can fend of the worst of the rain and you can also opt for a holder to contain the tethered cable when it's not being used. Built-in PEN protection, load balancing and the full OCPP 1.6J protocols are all ticked off as part of the specification too. In short, it's simple but effective.

Best if you want a screen

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vorsprung) (Image credit: Vorsprung)

7. Vorsprung RFID Card EV Charger Wall Box A wall charger that ticks all the right safety boxes Specifications Price: From £429.95 Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 2 Max charging speed: 7.4kW Dimensions: 8 x 16 x 31 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Overload protection + Flame retardent protection + Very sturdy design Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than some rivals - Looks quite chunky too

Buy it if ✅ You love a screen: All of the charging data is displayed on a crisp and clear LCD display on the front of the unit. ✅ You're a fan of RFID: The humble RFID card is a quick and easy way to charge and secure too. ✅ Tethered is preferred: There's a lengthy cable that stays put and can be stowed when not in use.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Bulky isn't ideal: While it's not the biggest wallbox you can get it feels surprisingly chunky with the screen and all. ❌ Charge cards feel old hat: Not everyone is into RFID cards, even though they can be handy to keep in a wallet. ❌ You don't know the brand: Relax though because Vorsprung has been around for a good while.

The bottom line 🔎 This is one of the few domestic chargers that comes with a screen, which is brilliant if you need it. ★★★★

Vorsprung is a well-respected brand that offers a wide range of charging devices for all sorts of users. This is its RFID Card EV Charger Wall Box, which comes with a keen price tag, especially when you consider the specification. It's also fairly unusual in the respect that it features an LCD display, which is pretty uncommon when it comes to most domestic-focused chargers.

The interest factor doesn't stop there mind, with the Vorsprung RFID Card EV Charger Wall Box also featuring a 5-metre tethered cable and Type 2 connector as part of the package. Another boon if you're looking for ease of use is the way this unit comes with the added security of being enabled by RFID card.

It'll happily charge your vehicle at 7.4kW and it's an interesting quirk being able to keep tabs on progress using the 4.3-inch LCD screen on the front of the unit. The Vorsprung RFID Card EV Charger Wall Box is designed and built to a good standard too, with the likes of built-in PME and an IP55 rating ensuring that it's more than capable of holding its own against our

Best for up to 22kW

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AEG Automotive) (Image credit: AEG Automotive)

8. AEG Automotive 11204 Wallbox (22kW) The best option if you've got access to 3-phase power Specifications Price: From £879.04 Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 2 Max charging speed: 22kW Dimensions: 13 x 36 x 48 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Additional options add cost + Build quality is typically AEG Reasons to avoid - Industrial looks - Ideally needs 3-phase

Buy it if ✅ You're after quality: Get something made by AEG and it is invariably going to be of a premium quality. ✅ Looks are essential: This wallbox really does look the part with its mean and moody Germanic lines. ✅ Speedy charging is needed: Get up to 22kW of charge speed just as long as you've got three-phase at home.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You have no three-phase: More power equals faster charging but only with a three-phase supply to your home. ❌ High-end is not needed: AEG makes quality electrical appliances and this is priced accordingly. ❌ Tethered cables are a faff: Not everyone needs a cable that's fixed in place so avoid if that's you.

The bottom line 🔎 This is a quality product although you'll want to have access to a three-phase supply to exploit it. ★★★★

Anyone who's a fan of quality German appliances will know just how good the AEG brand can be. So what better option to choose for a home wall charger than this manufacturer? On paper the specification looks to be ideal, with the ability to charge at up to 22kW as long as your property has access to three-phase power. Well, in Germany that's more common than it is in the UK, so the unit might not have quite so much appeal here.

Nevertheless, AEG is a good bet when it comes to quality and there are several variations on this theme. There's no doubting the quality of the aesthetics too with a mean and moody black and grey box highlighting the professional feel of this wallbox. Charging can be visually monitored thanks to a three-colour LED display on the front, while you can also get up-to-the-minute data on how things are going thanks to error messages.

A generous 5-metre cable offers plenty of freedom to charge, allowing you to get around other vehicles on your property and connectivity is completed using a Type 2 connector. While this is a home EV charging solution that works best if you've got access to a three-phase electric supply, it's also hugely appealing simply because you know what you're getting from AEG. In the main it's all about the quality.

Best for variable charging

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Green Cell) (Image credit: Green Cell)

9. Green Cell GC EV PowerBox Wallbox Charger The best if you want variable charging and bold styling on your wall Specifications Price: From £533 Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 2 Max charging speed: 22kW Dimensions: 29.5 x 7 x 19.5 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Decent higher charge rate + WiFi and Bluetooth plus ethernet Reasons to avoid - Garish exterior design - One metre cable

Buy it if ✅ You prefer a screen: There's an LCD fitted to the front of this charger and displays the latest status and usage stats. ✅ Bold is better: You might want a headturning wallbox and this is just the unit to help do just that. ✅ You're after a faster charge: It'll deliver up to 22kW just as long as you have access to three-phase power.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Garish looks are appealing: While it looks quite cool, the styling might not be to everyone's taste. ❌ A screen isn't needed: This is another charger with an LCD screen, which might be unnecessary for some. ❌ Cable length is everything: This model only has one-metre to play with and it's tethered too.

The bottom line 🔎 This is another capable wall charger but one that delivers best results via a three-phase supply. ★★★★

The Green Cell GC EV PowerBox Wallbox Charger is a slightly unorthodox piece of kit, especially compared to some of the other more compact contenders in our list. This unit comes with two core components with the power control box as one bit and the connector storage section for the other. The two are joined, naturally, via a cable and the overall effect is a little more busy than some of the svelte contenders on show here.

However, the Green Cell GC EV PowerBox Wallbox Charger also packs in plenty of features and functionality. While the design might throw in a few garish touches, especially on the main box, there's also the bonus of an LCD screme which displays charge status, the progress of said charge and other useful data.

Of course, the other big bonus with this wallbox charger is that it is able to charge up to 22kW if the supply is right. The downside, especially here in the UK, is that three-phase supplies tend only to be available in places like industrial units and suchlike. Unless you live in a converted warehouse then, this may seem like an unnecessary feature to have. Aside from that though, the Green Cell GC EV PowerBox Wallbox Charger is solid, very nicely made and waterproof to the IP66 standard.

Best familar brand

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pod Point) (Image credit: Pod Point)

10. Pod Point Solo 3 The best option if you want connection flexibility Specifications Price: £POA Best for: Domestic Connection type: Type 1 or Type 2 Max charging speed: Up to 22kW Dimensions: 33 x 29 x 11.2 cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Over the air updates + Well-known brand + Automatic power balancing Reasons to avoid - Slightly confusing model range - Looks not for everyone

Buy it if ✅ You want flexibilty: there's a choice of tethered or untethered models. ✅ You want familiarity: this is a brand that's well known for its chargers located in supermarket car parks. ✅ You want looks: there's no doubting the visual appeal of this stylishly designed wall charger.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more power: This will charge on average at 7kW and the 22kW option is three-phase only. ❌ You don't want an app: Like most EV chargers, the best bits are inside the software. ❌ LED status lights are vital: The one on this model isn't the brightest during daylight hours.

The bottom line 🔎 The Pod Point Solo 3 is a cool looking thing that gets the job done for domestic users who like the brand. ★★★★

Pod Point is an EV charging brand that is well-known across the UK and has many outlets at popular locations, including some of the big name supermarket chains. In that respect, the Pod Point Solo 3 makes a solid bet if you're a little anxious about your first charger and want to stick with a recognised name.

There's a lot to like about this home wall charger too, with a simply but stylish exterior design that looks undeniably good mounted on any kind of wall background. The Pod Point designers have tweaked the looked over earlier incarnations and it's a step up for sure.

The oval design makes it ideally suited if you want a tethered version as you can hang the cable around the unit when not in use. There's a wall holster on offer too, which keeps the charging head out of the damp and grime. Untethered editions require you to supply the cable, which might be preferable to some.

Charging is available at 2.5 to 7kW, 11kW and 22kW - the latter is a three-phase only option. There's built-in earthing, Wi-Fi connectivity and charging activities can be managed with the ubiquitous app. Lookout too for auto load balancing and the ability to track your spending habits using the power of the Pod Point software, which works so well when you're out and about using their chargers on the go.

Best for integration

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypervolt) (Image credit: Hypervolt)