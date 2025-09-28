“We wanted to do justice to the craft”: How Brompton’s 1975 Edition folds history into the future

Fifty years is a long time in cycling. In that time, we’ve seen carbon conquer the road, mountain biking become mainstream, and e-bikes emerge as a global force.

And yet, through all of it, Brompton has remained remarkably consistent: a compact, folding bike made in London that looks much the same now as it did when Andrew Ritchie built his first prototype in 1975.

The 1975 Edition, a limited run of 1,975 bikes released this year, is an attempt to square that circle.

It’s a bike that celebrates where Brompton came from, while asking what a folding bike can be in the future.

The heat of the torch

Lead designer of the anniversary bike, Will Butterworth, didn’t want this to be a retro throwback. Instead, he turned to the factory floor for inspiration.

“Walking around, I was struck by the colour left when a brazer’s torch hits the steel,” he explained. “Normally we paint over that, but I thought: why not celebrate it?”

The result is the Thermal Fade lacquer, a striking finish that echoes the burn of oxidised steel, shifting from deep black through orange.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Achieving that effect across multiple components at scale was, in Butterworth’s words, “a real technical task,” but it became the visual heartbeat of the 1975 Edition.

Other details are equally deliberate. The cranks and touchpoints are anodised gold, a nod to the brass rods used in brazing.

The Brazer’s Coin makes each bike personal, lifting the initials normally stamped out of sight on the bottom bracket and mounting them proudly on the frame.

“It’s about celebrating the people behind the bike,” Butterworth added.

Sentiment in steel

That human connection runs through the whole project. Fifty-two brazers were involved in the run, each building around 38 frames.

For a company that still hand-makes its bikes in London, the 1975 Edition is less about nostalgia than acknowledgement, a recognition of the people who have kept the process alive.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Butterworth admitted the weight of expectation: “There was a lot of pressure. Two thousand bikes is a big commitment, and it had to feel worthy of fifty years of Brompton.”

The final package extends beyond the bike itself, with monogrammed accessories, premium packaging and even an improved unboxing experience. It’s an anniversary edition that feels crafted from start to finish.

Not just a commuter tool

But the 1975 Edition is also a signal that Brompton is widening its lens.

For many in the UK, the bike is still seen as a purely utilitarian object, the ultimate commuter machine.

In Asia, though, the meaning shifts. “In China, our biggest market, the Brompton is less about utility and more about lifestyle and self-expression,” explained Richard Waters, Brompton’s Design Director.

“It’s not uncommon for riders to strip a new bike and rebuild it with customised parts. They want colour, choice, and the ability to make it their own.”

(Image credit: Brompton)

That demand is shaping the company’s direction. Touchpoints, finishes and customisation options are becoming as important as drivetrains and hinges.

The 1975 Edition, with its luxe detailing and monogrammed bag, acknowledges that duality: a Brompton can be both a tool and a canvas.

Selective by design

One way Brompton has tested those waters is through collaborations.

Past projects with Palace, Barbour, and Bremont show a brand willing to experiment, but only on its own terms.

“We’re very selective,” Waters stressed. “Both brands have to get something meaningful out of it. We won’t just stick a logo on a bike.”

That restraint matters. Brompton’s heritage is its strongest currency, and the company seems acutely aware of the risks of diluting it.

The 1975 Edition pushes into premium territory, but it still feels like a Brompton first and a fashion statement second.

Wrestling with the fold

If there’s tension at the heart of Brompton, it’s here: how do you innovate without undermining the one thing that defines you?

The folding mechanism has barely changed in fifty years, and for good reason: it works.

“It’s relatively easy to improve the ride if you make the fold bigger,” Waters admitted. “But then it’s no longer a Brompton.”

(Image credit: Brompton)

This is why the 1975 Edition doesn’t touch the fundamentals. Instead, it innovates around the edges, such as finishes, materials, packaging and accessories.

Seen one way, the 1975 Edition is pure heritage: London steel, human craft, a salute to half a century of brazers.

Seen another, it’s a glimpse of the Brompton of the future: more expressive, more premium, more customisable, and increasingly aware of its place in different markets.

Butterworth sees it as both. “It’s not just looking back,” he said. “It’s about showing who we are now, and where we’re going next.”

Folding into the next fifty

The 1975 Edition won’t change Brompton overnight. The Thermal Fade won’t enter the core range; the Brazer’s Coin will remain special.

However, the lessons learned – about finishes, packaging, and customer experience – will resonate through future models.

In a world where bikes are often seen as disposable, Brompton still builds machines that last decades.

(Image credit: Brompton)

At the same time, it knows the next generation of riders wants more than just utility. They want bikes that reflect who they are.

The 1975 Edition, then, is a marker, and beautiful at that. It shows that Brompton can honour its roots without getting stuck in them.

And that the fold, unchanged for fifty years, can still open up new possibilities.

The 1975 Edition is available now at Brompton UK, Brompton US and Brompton EU for a recommended price of £2,149/ $2,700/ €2,499.

In Australia, the bike is available through official Brompton retailers.