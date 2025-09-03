Brompton celebrates its 50th anniversary with a stunning, limited edition foldable bicycle

Believe it or not, Brompton has been crafting its iconic folding bikes for 50 years, and to celebrate the milestone, the brand is releasing a special 1975 Edition version.

As Brompton's CEO Will Butler-Adams puts it, the new bicycle is a "thank-you" to the company's "makers and dreamers."

This limited-run bike, with only 1,975 units available worldwide, is a nod to the company's past, particularly to the skilled workers who have been handcrafting every frame at the London factory since its inception.

The bike's design centres on the art of brazing, a process that creates a strong and durable bond in the steel frame.

One of the many unique features of the Brompton 1975 Edition is the Thermal Fade lacquer frame, inspired by the vibrant colours that appear during the brazing process, giving it a distinct and stylish look.

Image 1 of 3 Brompton Brazer's Coin (Image credit: Brompton) 1975 Edition Small Zip Case (Image credit: Brompton) Thermal Fade lacquer frame (Image credit: Brompton)

Each bike comes with a collectable Brompton Brazer's Coin, embossed with the initials of one of the 52 expert brazers from the London factory, further reinforcing the unique nature of the bikes.

But wait, there is more! The two-wheeler also features a special bottle holder that attaches to the handlebars, allowing the bike to be folded with a bottle still in place.

Even the saddle is one-of-a-kind: a lighter, premium variety with a carbon base and Chromoly rails, featuring an integrated carry handle.

Finally, no limited edition Brompton would be complete without a numbered serial plate, marked with a laser-etched serial number and 50th-anniversary branding.

To celebrate the launch, the company is kicking off a series of special Brompton 50 worldwide community ride-outs over the next year.

The 1975 Edition is available from September 17 at Brompton, in-store, and at selected Brompton Accredited Retailers.