Scandinavian icon Klattermusen celebrates 50 years by reinventing its most trusted mountain gear

Klättermusen is celebrating a major milestone in 2025: 50 years since the brand’s very first piece of gear was born out of necessity after a snow gaiter failed during a harsh Swedish winter.

That spirit of problem-solving has carried through the decades, and FW25 is both a tribute to the brand’s heritage and a showcase of its forward-looking design philosophy.

FW25 highlights include new iterations of Klättermusen’s cornerstone products.

The Allgrön 2.0 shell jacket, made with the brand’s proprietary Cutan fabric, balances full waterproofing with breathability for all-weather use.

The rugged Gere 3.0 pants feature abrasion-resistant Levitend fabric, built to withstand years of mountain abuse.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

For long alpine missions, the Ull backpack keeps loads stable on technical terrain.

The collection also introduces the Rå jacket, a lightweight down piece that blends Re-down (post-consumer down) with a thin layer of Primaloft.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only does it deliver reliable warmth, but it’s also designed with end-of-life recycling in mind, making it easy to separate and kinder on the environment.

Looking ahead to the next 50 years

CEO and owner Gonz Ferrero says Klättermusen’s philosophy hasn’t changed: safety, durability, and relentless refinement remain at the core.

With PFAS already eliminated from production back in 2017, the FW25 collection continues the brand’s push for sustainability without compromise.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

As Ferrero puts it, “A product, like a great brand, is crafted through time.” That sentiment captures Klättermusen’s past five decades, and the brand’s promise to keep learning, adapting, and building equipment ready for whatever the mountain throws at you.

The company is also launching (later this year) Klättermusen ABC, a coffee table book that reflects on the people, places, and mountains that shaped its journey.

On the trail, the company continues to build its community through Klättermusen Experiences (KMX), premium, small-group adventures designed to connect travellers more deeply with nature and local cultures.

The Klättermusen FW25 collection is available at Klättermusen.

You can sign up for updates about Klättermusen Experiences here.