The North Face just rebooted one of its most iconic collections for its quarter-century milestone

The North Face's pinnacle performance line has officially turned 25, and the latest drop, Summit Alpine, is being pitched as its most advanced layering system to date.

First launched in 2000, the collection has been a constant companion on high-altitude expeditions, tested everywhere from Himalayan walls to Arctic storms under the brand’s long-running mantra: Athlete Tested. Expedition Proven.

Over the past two and a half decades, Summit Series pieces have been spotted on the backs of climbers, alpinists, and skiers tackling some of the harshest environments on Earth.

Heritage meets innovation

At the core of the Summit Alpine capsule is a refined layering system designed to keep athletes warm, dry, and protected without adding unnecessary bulk.

That means the return of GORE-TEX (the non-PFAS ePE variety), widely regarded as the gold standard for breathable-waterproof protection (and used for many of the best waterproof jackets), and the addition of Spectra yarn, said to be one of the world’s lightest and strongest fibres, to deliver exceptional durability in ultralight fabrics.

They sit alongside a full suite of proprietary North Face technologies that have been developed over the years, including DOTKNIT, engineered to actively pull sweat away from the skin and push it to the outside of the garment, where it can evaporate.

Then there is FUTUREFLEECE, which takes traditional fleece and reimagines it into a lightweight, heat-trapping fabric that offers warmth without the weight.

(Image credit: The North Face)

PRODOWN, meanwhile, is a water-repellent down that retains loft even when damp, a crucial advantage in alpine conditions.

For active pursuits, VENTRIX provides dynamic insulation that adapts to your movement, breathing when you’re on the move, locking in warmth when you pause.

FLASHDRY technology keeps sweat under control, while FUTURELIGHT brings a new level of breathable waterproofing, tuned specifically for high-output activities.

For the harshest cold, CLOUDDOWN offers advanced thermal performance for expeditions that push into the most extreme environments.

(Image credit: The North Face)

While Summit Alpine is already a showcase of everything The North Face has learned over 25 years of athlete-tested innovation, the brand is clear that this is just the beginning.

More alpine climb and snowsport collections are due in the coming months, with the next big reveal scheduled for October 2025.

That drop is being teased as the “most advanced layering system to date,” suggesting even more breakthroughs in lightweight warmth, protection and breathability.

For a collection built on a legacy of Everest summits and Arctic crossings, it’s fitting that The North Face is still looking forward.

The past 25 years may have cemented Summit Series as expedition gear royalty, but the next quarter century looks set to push mountain athletes to new heights.

Shop the Summit Series at The North Face UK and The North Face US.