66°North proves outdoor gear can be both technical and timeless with its latest collab
The Icelandic outerwear brand continues its big year with a second collaboration that fuses Burkard’s adventure wisdom with 66°North’s design heritage
Icelandic B-Corp outerwear brand 66°North has been on a tear this year, from its bold 99th anniversary capsule to a rugged trail-running line.
Now, it’s back with its second collaboration with photographer, explorer and long-time brand ambassador Chris Burkard.
The new Ljósufjöll Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is a nine-piece range designed to blur the line between high-performance kit and everyday wear.
Burkard, who has tested 66°North gear in extreme environments for years, took on a deeper creative role with this collection, aiming to create a head-to-toe active insulation system that adapts to changing conditions.
"We wanted to bridge the Ljósufjöll collection into winter,” Burkard explains.
“The goal was simple: build a light and active insulation system head-to-toe that will keep you outdoors for longer when the cold starts to creep in.”
Earthy tones dominate the palette, while silhouettes range from refined updates to heritage staples.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The focus throughout is versatility, pieces that move with you during a quick ride, run or hike, yet look sharp back in the city.
The collection includes:
- Ljósufjöll Hoodie: a UPF 50, moisture-wicking midlayer made from 89% recycled polyester, with thumbholes and a chest pocket for mountain biking or trail runs.
- Ljósufjöll Shell Jacket: fully waterproof and windproof with PFAS-free construction, built from 40d recycled nylon ripstop and lined with soft C-knit.
- Ljósufjöll High-Rise Jacket: insulated with PrimaLoft® and graphene-infused nylon for thermal regulation, plus backpack-compatible storage and packability.
- Ljósufjöll Pull-Up Pants: lightweight yet durable, with wind- and water-resistant side panels, odour control lining, and UV 50 protection.
66°North CEO Helgi Óskarsson summed it up: “This collection is about gear that adapts, it delivers performance but without compromising in style."
"It’s as much at home on a mountain summit as it is in the city.”
The range is now available online, with prices ranging from £80/ $100 for the hoodie to £495/ $745 for the shell jacket. Head over to 66°North for more information.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.