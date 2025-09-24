66°North proves outdoor gear can be both technical and timeless with its latest collab

Icelandic B-Corp outerwear brand 66°North has been on a tear this year, from its bold 99th anniversary capsule to a rugged trail-running line.

Now, it’s back with its second collaboration with photographer, explorer and long-time brand ambassador Chris Burkard.

The new Ljósufjöll Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is a nine-piece range designed to blur the line between high-performance kit and everyday wear.

Burkard, who has tested 66°North gear in extreme environments for years, took on a deeper creative role with this collection, aiming to create a head-to-toe active insulation system that adapts to changing conditions.

"We wanted to bridge the Ljósufjöll collection into winter,” Burkard explains.

“The goal was simple: build a light and active insulation system head-to-toe that will keep you outdoors for longer when the cold starts to creep in.”

(Image credit: 66°North)

Earthy tones dominate the palette, while silhouettes range from refined updates to heritage staples.

The focus throughout is versatility, pieces that move with you during a quick ride, run or hike, yet look sharp back in the city.

The collection includes:

Ljósufjöll Hoodie : a UPF 50, moisture-wicking midlayer made from 89% recycled polyester, with thumbholes and a chest pocket for mountain biking or trail runs.

: a UPF 50, moisture-wicking midlayer made from 89% recycled polyester, with thumbholes and a chest pocket for mountain biking or trail runs. Ljósufjöll Shell Jacket : fully waterproof and windproof with PFAS-free construction, built from 40d recycled nylon ripstop and lined with soft C-knit.

: fully waterproof and windproof with PFAS-free construction, built from 40d recycled nylon ripstop and lined with soft C-knit. Ljósufjöll High-Rise Jacket : insulated with PrimaLoft® and graphene-infused nylon for thermal regulation, plus backpack-compatible storage and packability.

: insulated with PrimaLoft® and graphene-infused nylon for thermal regulation, plus backpack-compatible storage and packability. Ljósufjöll Pull-Up Pants: lightweight yet durable, with wind- and water-resistant side panels, odour control lining, and UV 50 protection.

66°North CEO Helgi Óskarsson summed it up: “This collection is about gear that adapts, it delivers performance but without compromising in style."

"It’s as much at home on a mountain summit as it is in the city.”

The range is now available online, with prices ranging from £80/ $100 for the hoodie to £495/ $745 for the shell jacket. Head over to 66°North for more information.