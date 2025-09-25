I test waterproof jackets for a living, and this pocket design just blew me away

66°North has been one of the standout outdoor brands for me this year. The Icelandic brand has been around for nearly 100 years – one of their latest collections highlighted this – but it's only recently that I started discovering what the company is really about.

One of the waterproof jackets I can't stop wearing is the 66°North Rauðasandur, launched earlier this year. Admittedly, it veers more into fashion than your average Rab shell, but I find it perfect for commuting and as a backup layer, should the weather turn bad.

More recently, the brand introduced yet another new collection, the Fisherman’s Print capsule. One of the garments featuring the funky limited edition pattern is the Dyngja Shell Jacket, a new model for 66°North.

Essentially, it's a purpose-built outer layer that bridges between hard technical shells and more casual-styled jackets. The Dyngja nods to heritage (inspired by an early 2000s archive piece) while leaning on modern materials and performance.

A pocket that tells a different story

What really caught my attention isn't the throwback aesthetics – although I like that, too – but the pocket design. Most technical waterproof jackets, from Arc'teryx's Beta to Montane's updated Phase Lite, are designed with a utilitarian approach, but 66°North decided to take a different direction with the Dyngja.

To clarify, there is nothing wrong with placing pockets in areas where they won't be in the way of hiking backpack straps, for example, which is often the case. Lots of people use stiff shells as a protective barrier when out in the wilderness, and it's best to design those jackets with accessories in mind.

However, not all jackets need to be like that. If we stop pretending that all waterproof shells will only be used in hiking conditions, it opens up a whole lot of possibilities in terms of functions, fit, cut, and more.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rethinking rain gear rituals

Case in point: Dyngja Shell Jacket. As I mentioned above, it walks the fine line between hard technical shells and more casual-styled jackets. It's somewhat stiff but not as stiff as some 3L jackets, like the The North Face Stolemberg 3L DryVent Jacket.

It's also quite thin, allowing for more freedom of movement, and features adjustable cuffs, hem, and hood. Most importantly, the pockets are positioned at chest height and at an angle, which is perfect for warming your hands when they're not in use.

These angled chest pockets (or Napoleon pockets) can often be found on insulated parkas, and I love them. They let your arms have a little rest when they get tired; plus, angled chest pockets can also be used for storage.

(Image credit: 66°North)

Sure, if you had a hiking backpack on, they would be in the way, but guess what? I won't be wearing the Dyngja for hiking. Or, if I were to, I would make sure I store stuff in the pockets that aren't in the way of backpack straps, and maybe pick a pack that has features that let me rest my hands if needed (like the thumb loops on the Gossamer Grit 28L).

Long story short, little design details such as the angled chest pockets on the Dyngja make all the difference. Although I'm not looking forward to the rain, I can't wait to use the jacket (and its pockets) more very soon.

The Dyngja Shell Jacket is available to buy now at 66°North for the recommended retail price of £290/ $350/ €340 (~AU$605.37).