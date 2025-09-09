Icelandic brand 66°North reimagines its fishing roots in new limited collection

Icelandic B-Corp outerwear brand 66°North has unveiled its new limited-edition Fisherman’s Print capsule, a five-piece collection inspired by the company’s original fisherman’s coat.

With its centenary approaching in 2026 (see also the recently launched playful 99 Years campaign), the brand is paying tribute to its heritage while showcasing what the future of its design direction might hold.

Weathered prints meet recycled fabrics

Founded in 1926 in the fishing village of Suðureyri, 66°North first made protective gear for fishermen battling the brutal North Atlantic.

The Fisherman’s Print capsule takes its cues from the wear and tear left on coats by salt spray, storms, and time at sea, translating that lived history into modern prints and fabrics.

Campaign images were shot in Iceland by Benjamin Hardman and Eydís María Ólafsdóttir, featuring Gauti, a 54-year-old professional fisherman whose life has been shaped by the sea and, more recently, the volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Dyngja Zipped Hoodie (Image credit: 66°North)

The capsule includes five key pieces. The Dyngja Down AOP is a modernised parka with a high down collar, detachable hood, and wind-flap protection.

The Dyngja Down Cropped AOP offers a shorter, stylish alternative made from recycled polyester and 700 fill-power recycled down.

A brand-new silhouette, the Dyngja Shell AOP waterproof jacket, delivers 10,000 mm waterproof protection from a durable three-layer recycled fabric, complemented by matching Dyngja Shell Pants AOP.

Rounding out the range is the Dyngja Down Vest AOP, a lightweight but toasty layer designed for transitional days.

Prices start at £170 / 1.450 DKK (~$230.86/ AU$348.96) for the Shell Pants and reach £480 / 3.900 DKK (~$651.85/ AU$985.25) for the Down Jackets.

The Fisherman’s Print capsule will be available online at 66°North and in stores starting September 9.