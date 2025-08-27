Fjallraven’s iconic Kanken backpack just got a limited-edition upgrade – and it'll likely sell out fast
Three new colourways, same iconic design: Fjallraven’s limited-edition Kanken Koncept is now available, but not for long
If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to treat yourself to a new everyday backpack, this is it.
The Kanken Koncept, Fjallraven’s latest limited-edition take on its legendary Kanken pack, has just landed, and fans of the Swedish outdoor brand are already snapping it up.
Reimagined in three striking new colourways, including Pink-Mint Green, Super Grey-Green, and Green-Khaki Dust, the Kanken Koncept doesn’t stray far from the silhouette that made the original an icon.
But the new look adds playful contrast detailing and a recoloured Fjallraven logo, making this a statement piece for anyone who wants a bag that stands out from the crowd.
Built to be beautiful (and bulletproof)
Don’t let the bright colours fool you: this is still a seriously tough backpack, built using the company’s ultra-durable Vinylon F fabric.
Vinylon F is a synthetic material that mimics cotton but swells when wet, creating a natural water-resistant barrier to keep your kit dry.
Whether you're trekking through damp woodland or dashing between trains, the Kanken Koncept has your back, literally and figuratively.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Inside, there’s plenty of room in the main compartment for laptops, lunch boxes, jackets or gym gear, while the front zip pocket and dual side pouches help keep your smaller items organised.
Top handles and adjustable webbing straps let you carry it tote-style or throw it on as a backpack, and a removable seat pad tucked inside adds comfort and convenience, letting you take a break anywhere from a park bench to a rocky outcrop.
Fjallraven doesn’t release Kanken Koncept editions often, and this one’s already flying off the (virtual) shelves.
If you’ve ever regretted missing out on a Kanken collab or special colourway before, don’t wait around this time.
The Kanken Koncept is available now at Fjallraven and third-party retailers such as Trekitt for a limited time only.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.