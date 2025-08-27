Fjallraven’s iconic Kanken backpack just got a limited-edition upgrade – and it'll likely sell out fast

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to treat yourself to a new everyday backpack, this is it.

The Kanken Koncept, Fjallraven’s latest limited-edition take on its legendary Kanken pack, has just landed, and fans of the Swedish outdoor brand are already snapping it up.

Reimagined in three striking new colourways, including Pink-Mint Green, Super Grey-Green, and Green-Khaki Dust, the Kanken Koncept doesn’t stray far from the silhouette that made the original an icon.

But the new look adds playful contrast detailing and a recoloured Fjallraven logo, making this a statement piece for anyone who wants a bag that stands out from the crowd.

Built to be beautiful (and bulletproof)

Don’t let the bright colours fool you: this is still a seriously tough backpack, built using the company’s ultra-durable Vinylon F fabric.

Vinylon F is a synthetic material that mimics cotton but swells when wet, creating a natural water-resistant barrier to keep your kit dry.

Whether you're trekking through damp woodland or dashing between trains, the Kanken Koncept has your back, literally and figuratively.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

Inside, there’s plenty of room in the main compartment for laptops, lunch boxes, jackets or gym gear, while the front zip pocket and dual side pouches help keep your smaller items organised.

Top handles and adjustable webbing straps let you carry it tote-style or throw it on as a backpack, and a removable seat pad tucked inside adds comfort and convenience, letting you take a break anywhere from a park bench to a rocky outcrop.

Fjallraven doesn’t release Kanken Koncept editions often, and this one’s already flying off the (virtual) shelves.

If you’ve ever regretted missing out on a Kanken collab or special colourway before, don’t wait around this time.

The Kanken Koncept is available now at Fjallraven and third-party retailers such as Trekitt for a limited time only.