This smart backpack has a built-in tracker so you'll never lose your bag again
Now this is what you call travel tech
QUICK SUMMARY
Scapade has just launched its new AirPack Backpack, combining a sleek, modern design with Apple’s Find My technology to help keep track of your bag.
It’s available now from Scapade’s online store for £129.99/€149.99 – which is around $280.
These days, the best backpacks come with everything from umbrella holders to ultra-tough, reinforced materials – but there’s now a new contender which takes things up a notch. Travel and lifestyle tech brand Scapade has just launched the AirPack Backpack in the UK, designed to suit today’s mobile and connected lifestyles.
The AirPack is TSA-approved, sports a sleek, modern design, and cleverly integrates Apple’s Find My technology – which is perfect for frequent flyers, tech lovers, and if we're being honest, anyone who’s prone to misplacing their bag.
Inside, there’s a padded compartment that fits laptops up to 15.6 inches, along with 28 litres of organised storage for documents, accessories and everyday items.
The backpack also includes a pre-installed Find My module with one-press activation, wireless charging, and a flashing indicator for tracking. Despite its capacity, it stays relatively light at 1.3 kg and measures 29.5 × 20 × 45 cm.
The AirPack Backpack is available now from Scapade’s online store for £129.99/€149.99 or around $280. I don't think that's bad at all for a backpack this clever.
Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.