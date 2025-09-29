This smart backpack has a built-in tracker so you'll never lose your bag again

QUICK SUMMARY Scapade has just launched its new AirPack Backpack, combining a sleek, modern design with Apple’s Find My technology to help keep track of your bag. It’s available now from Scapade’s online store for £129.99/€149.99 – which is around $280.

These days, the best backpacks come with everything from umbrella holders to ultra-tough, reinforced materials – but there’s now a new contender which takes things up a notch. Travel and lifestyle tech brand Scapade has just launched the AirPack Backpack in the UK, designed to suit today’s mobile and connected lifestyles.

The AirPack is TSA-approved, sports a sleek, modern design, and cleverly integrates Apple’s Find My technology – which is perfect for frequent flyers, tech lovers, and if we're being honest, anyone who’s prone to misplacing their bag.

(Image credit: Scapade)

Inside, there’s a padded compartment that fits laptops up to 15.6 inches, along with 28 litres of organised storage for documents, accessories and everyday items.

The backpack also includes a pre-installed Find My module with one-press activation, wireless charging, and a flashing indicator for tracking. Despite its capacity, it stays relatively light at 1.3 kg and measures 29.5 × 20 × 45 cm.

(Image credit: Scapade)

The AirPack Backpack is available now from Scapade’s online store for £129.99/€149.99 or around $280. I don't think that's bad at all for a backpack this clever.

