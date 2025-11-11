Remember the iPod sock? Now you can buy the iPhone Pocket
This collaboration between Apple and Issey Miyake is a 3D knitted iPhone carrier that brings back a classic idea
Quick Summary
The iPhone Pocket is a carry sling for your iPhone made from a 3D knitted construction. It has been designed in partnership with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake and is only available at select Apple Store locations
One of the most ingenious cases for a tech product ever produced was the iPod Socks. These multi-coloured knitted socks kept your iPod Nano safe from harm and gave it a friendly tactile nature that everyone loved.
Now the sock is back... kind of. Apple has introduced what it has called the iPhone Pocket. This 3D knitted construction is based on the concept of a piece of cloth, and holds any model of iPhone securely in a sling-like design.
The design is in partnership with the Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake and comes in two lengths – short and long – and in eight colours. The longer version can be worn on the body like a sling bag, while the shorter version can be held or tied onto a backpack or other item.
Prices start from £139.95 / $149.95 for the short version or £219.95 / $229.95 for the long version.
Luxury threads
This is hardly a budget case, but with an Issey Miyake label, it was never going to be. It's also pretty exclusive. Apple is listing only 10 stores around the world that will stock it from 14 November, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Milan, London, New York and Taipei. You can also buy it online from the Apple Store.
The beauty of this stretchy knitted design is that it will hold any iPhone from the Air to the 17 Pro Max completely securely, and allow the phone to show through when it's stretched.
Quirky? Most certainly. But for all its fashion sensibilities, I think it's actually kinda cool. I can see them being ideal for protecting your phone inside a handbag or rucksack, and I even like the idea of wearing the longer one under a jacket, to avoid that typical phone jump in your trouser pocket.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If anyone is looking for ideas of what to get me for Christmas, I certainly wouldn't be disappointed to find an Apple Pocket in my stocking. To be honest, though, I'd have loved a new iPhone Sock even more.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.