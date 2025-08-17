Stubble & Co reinvents its classic hybrid backpack in a new compact version

QUICK SUMMARY Stubble & Co has launched a new 20L Hybrid Backpack, a more compact and cheaper alternative to its popular 30L version. Priced at £155 (around $200), it’s available now in black, midnight blue and sand via the Stubble & Co online store.

Known for making some of the best backpacks around, Stubble & Co has just announced the launch of its latest release after the huge success of the original 30L Hybrid Backpack. The new version trims things down to a 20L capacity, comes in at £20 cheaper, and feels like the ideal compact alternative.

Launching today, it’s a high-performance bag designed for life on the move. With Back to Class season in full swing, the timing couldn’t be better, even with plenty of rival releases dropping at the same time.

The Hybrid Backpack 20L is available in three colours – black, midnight blue and sand – and is priced at £155 (around $200) on the Stubble & Co online store.

(Image credit: Stubble & Co)

Despite the smaller size, it packs in plenty of features. There’s a clamshell opening with split compartments that make packing simple, plus a padded 16” laptop compartment and a luggage sleeve so it can slide onto wheeled bags with ease.

The materials are durable, waterproof and recycled, with weather-resistant zips to handle all conditions. You'll also find padded straps and an airflow back panel keep things ergonomic, and because it’s carry-on friendly, it meets all major airline cabin requirements.