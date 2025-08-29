Db's ultralight mountaineering backpack that broke the internet is back (but probably not for long)

When Db launched its Weigh Lighter bags earlier this year, they sold out almost immediately.

Now, the ultra-light, ultra-tough adventure-ready backpacks are back in stock, but with demand still sky-high, they’re unlikely to hang around for long.

Built in collaboration with ALUULA Composites, the Weigh Lighter collection utilises ALUULA Graflyte, a fabric that’s lighter than traditional materials, 100% waterproof, and recyclable.

As a result, items in the collection are some of the lightest, strongest, and most technically advanced mountaineering and travel bags we’ve ever seen.

The Weigh Lighter Backpack 25L – admittedly the most popular item in the collection – weighs just 470g yet features a modular design with roll-top closure, two-way vertical zip access, and customisable straps for ski and splitboard missions.

It’s joined by the Weigh Lighter Sling 10L (138g), the Helmet Bag 32L (450g), the Split Duffel 70L (1300g with Rib-Cage System), and the Snow Roller Pro 127L, a ski/snowboard bag that now weighs 50% less than the original thanks to ALUULA.

(Image credit: DB)

“The dream of making a lightweight bag collection has been on my mind since the day I started working for Db,” said Lasse Andersen Hodne, Senior Category Manager, back when the collection was launched.

“To find the right fabric partner and be able to present a whole lineup in the ALUULA fabric is a milestone for Db. I’m very proud to be a part of this project, and I can’t wait to show this collection to everyone.”

If you missed the launch earlier this year, this is your second chance. However, judging by how quickly they sold out the first time, we wouldn’t recommend waiting around.

The Weigh Lighter Backpack is available now at Db UK and Db US for a recommended retail price of £349/ $449 (~ AU$719,84).