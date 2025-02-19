I thought I had the perfect adventure bag – until I saw Db's new Weigh Lighter backpacks

Scandinavian travel gear brand Db has just unveiled its lightest collection ever, the Weigh Lighter Collection, made using ALUULA Graflyte, a next-gen composite fabric that’s waterproof, ultra-durable, and translucent.

I'm a huge fan of Norwegian brand. The Db Ramverk Pro Backpack used to be my go-to commuter for a while, and I still use the Db Ramverk Pro Carry-on Luggage to this day when I'm travelling abroad. So imagine my delight when I saw the news about the new collection!

It includes a 25L backpack, a 70L split duffel, a 10L touring sling, a 32L helmet bag, and a 127L snow roller, all designed for skiers, splitboarders, mountaineers and general adventure folk who want max performance without the extra baggage.

And since I'm a skier now, I'm sure I'd be able to put at least one of the new bags to good use. I might not need to carry around ice picks or mountaineering gear, but that doesn't mean the bags' features are not useful to my needs.

The showstopper feature certainly is the inclusion of ALUULA Graflyte, a super-strong, adhesive-free composite that, according to the brand, offers eight times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel.

Better still, instead of using adhesives (which can weaken over time), the company relies on fused construction, making the fabric both tougher and lighter than traditional laminates.

The Db Weigh Lighter Backpack 25L, for example, weighs just 470g yet packs in a roll-top closure, vertical zipper access, and adjustable carry straps for skis and splitboards. Meanwhile, the Weigh Lighter Snow Roller Pro 127L is 50% lighter than its predecessor while still protecting your gear with Db’s signature Rib Cage System.

Db Senior Category Manager Lasse Andersen Hodne calls this collection a milestone: “The dream of making a lightweight bag collection has been on my mind since the day I started working for Db. Finding the right fabric partner in ALUULA has made this possible.”

Beyond the sheer weight savings, Db’s latest lineup is built to handle extreme conditions. Each piece is waterproof, durable, and designed for the backcountry, with smart storage solutions for skis, helmets, and extra layers.

If you’re looking to shave weight off your adventure setup without sacrificing strength, the Db Weigh Lighter Collection is available now at Db Us and Db UK and select retailers with prices from $179/ £149 (approx. AU$281.55). Given how quickly the brand’s past collabs have sold out, you might want to move fast before these featherlight packs vanish into thin air.