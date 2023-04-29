Devil in the details: Db Ramverk Pro Backpack review

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Db Ramverk Pro Backpack deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $269 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $349 (opens in new tab) $329 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Db Ramverk Pro Backpack review TL;DR: It might have been designed with photographers in mind, but the Ramverk Pro Backpack works brilliantly as a commuter bag for anyone with a keen sense of style.

Formerly known as Douchebag, Swedish bag manufacturer Db is well-known for its ski bags and backpacks by anyone interested in bags (including me). Personally, I think they are one of the best backpack producers out there, mainly because Db's products look stylish and are also highly functional.

The company sent me their Ramverk Pro Backpack a while ago, and since I've been using it as my go-to commuter bag ever since, I thought I might as well write a review. Who knows, I might convince a few people to start using the pack – even if you aren't a photographer. Don't worry, though; this isn't an ad but an honest review, and I will touch on things I didn't like about the Ramverk Pro, too (although there aren't many of these).

Db Ramverk Pro Backpack review: Price and availability

The tested Ramverk Pro Backpack 26L is available to buy now at Db UK (opens in new tab), Db US (opens in new tab) and Db EU (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £229/$269/€269 (approx. AU$438). As you can see, the bag isn't cheap, but it's incredibly durable and highly functional; it'll last a long time. It's also available in smaller (21-litre (opens in new tab), €199) and larger (32-litre (opens in new tab), €329) versions. The 21-litre model is available in seven different colours. For something slightly cheaper, try the Db Essential Backpack (opens in new tab) (it's only €99).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Db Ramverk Pro Backpack review: Design and features

The Db Ramverk Pro is a minimalist backpack and, upon first inspection, might look like a somewhat feature-less object. There are four straps neatly attached to the exterior, a few close-fitting zips holding the flaps tightly shut, and a removable hip belt. However, the devil is in the details, and further inspection reveals more features, such as the 100% recycled nylon 500D face wax coating and 100% Polyester 200D lining.

The buckles are all metal, and the bag has a "Rib Cage Construction", allowing the receptacle to maintain its shape even with nothing in it. This feature also provides some protection against external forces (although I wouldn't fall back on the bag full of camera gear). The front pocket opens fully, making it easier to pack/unpack all your stuff, and there are multiple organisation pockets inside and outside for small bits, laptops, keys, etc.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Db Ramverk Pro Backpack review: Performance and comfort

I've been using the Db Ramverk Pro Backpack for a while, and despite coming across many, many backpacks since then, Db's backpack is still my go-to commuting bag. It's a perfect size, and thanks to the waterproof material covering the bag, my gear is always dry and well protected, no matter the weather.

The padded straps and back panel provide out-of-this-world comfort, and probably because of its size, you can't put more stuff in the Ramverk Pro than you can carry. My favourite feature is the top pocket, which is just a brilliant idea. I usually store all my small items here, and although it's right on top of the bag, nothing ever gets wet in what I call the Magic Pocket.

The wax-coated external is sturdy and easy to clean. I don't use them often, but I also appreciate the luggage straps; they can come in handy when you don't want to carry your wet coat in your bag or hands. Since the Ramverk Pro is waterproof, even if you strap a soaked waterproof jacket to the backpack, it won't compromise the stuff inside the bag! Magical.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Db Ramverk Pro Backpack review: Verdict

The Db Ramverk Pro is a wonder of a backpack. It's deceivingly simple-looking yet offers a vast array of features, making this bag the ultimate commuting backpack for creative professionals and office workers alike. Its subtle design doesn't draw too much attention to what you have in the bag, which is a bonus for those who commute using public transportation. If you need a sturdy, stylish and superb quality backpack, choose the Db Ramverk Pro.