After testing countless office chairs, these are the only 3 I recommend for every budget

When you’re stuck at a desk all day, the chair you’re sitting in makes a bigger difference than you think. Without the right support, it doesn’t take long before the back pain kicks in, your shoulders ache, and your productivity goes out the window. One of the best office chairs isn’t just about comfort, it’s about looking after your health too.

However, the tricky part is choosing the right one. With so many options – and plenty of hefty price tags – it can feel impossible to know which chair is actually worth it. So, for Back to Class season, I’ve rounded up the three office chairs I rate above all others.

These are the ones I’ve tested, used, and happily recommend to anyone who asks.

1. Herman Miller Aeron

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Before you see the price and gasp, hear me out – because there’s a reason this chair just won Best Office Chair in this year's T3 Awards.

What sets the Herman Miller Aeron apart is how it adapts to you. Instead of forcing your body to conform to a rigid frame, the Aeron uses Herman Miller’s patented PostureFit SL system to support your spine exactly where it needs it most, particularly in the lower back and sacrum. The result is a chair that essentially moves with you, keeping your posture aligned and comfortable through long stretches of work.

Another big plus is the material. Where many cushioned chairs can trap heat and leave you feeling sticky, the Aeron’s breathable mesh seat and backrest keep air flowing, which makes a massive difference on long days. It’s firm but flexible, so you stay supported without ever sinking in too far.

Yes, it’s an investment, but if you spend hours at a desk, the long-term comfort and health benefits make it worth every penny.

2. Slouch Task One

(Image credit: Future)

The Slouch Task One was my top pick back in 2024, and it still holds top spot in our buying guide today. The reason I love it so much is due to how customisable it is, and almost every element can be tweaked to your liking, from the level of lumbar support to the way it looks in your home office. If you’re picky about aesthetics, or you just like switching things up every now and then, this chair is perfect.

The ergonomics are spot-on, with adjustments that give consistent support where you need it most, particularly around your lower back and shoulders. My personal favourite feature has to be the adjustable plate, as you can position it exactly where your lower back needs the most support.

It’s versatile, stylish, and genuinely built to keep you comfortable no matter how long your workday runs.

3. IKEA Markus

(Image credit: IKEA)

You might not have expected IKEA to pop up here, but the Markus has earned its reputation as a classic. Sure, it’s not the cheapest office chair IKEA offers, but it’s easily one of the best value options on the market.

The high mesh back provides solid lumbar support whilst keeping things breathable, which is great if you tend to get hot whilst working. It’s got the essentials covered too, offering adjustable height, tilt controls you can lock in place, and optional armrests depending on how you like to sit. It doesn’t come with the bells and whistles of more expensive chairs, but it nails the basics in a way that makes a real difference.