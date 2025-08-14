Troubadour's lightest backpack ever is here – and it's perfect for the daily commute

QUICK SUMMARY Troubadour has just launched the Neo, its lightest backpack yet. Designed to go from weekday commutes to weekend adventures, it’s a great pick for anyone always on the move. Priced at £179 (around $240), the Neo is the brand’s most affordable backpack to date, sitting below the premium Apex line. It’s available online and at the Soho flagship store in four sleek colourways.

Troubadour has just dropped a new casual backpack called the Neo, and it looks like its lightest design yet. Built to shift effortlessly from the weekday commute to weekend adventures, it’s perfect for anyone always on the move – and the timing couldn’t be better with Back to Class season kicking in.

At £179 (around $240), the Neo is also Troubadour’s most affordable backpack so far, offering a more accessible option compared to the premium Apex line.

You can pick it up online or at its flagship Soho store, with four sleek colourways to choose from.

(Image credit: Troubadour)

The Neo is built to feel extremely lightweight without compromising on durability. A luggage sleeve makes airport dashes a breeze, whilst the stretchy shoulder strap contours to your body – a must-have for regular commuters. There’s also a discreet magnetic pocket for quick-access essentials, and a moulded front panel that opens up into extra storage. Inside, the lighter lining and smart layout make it easy to keep everything visible and organised.

For tech, the CrashPad Cocoon sleeve keeps your laptop cushioned and suspended for maximum protection. There's also a waterproof coating that shrugs off spills, and a minimalist chest strap for added support on the go, putting it up there with the best backpacks around.

(Image credit: Troubadour)